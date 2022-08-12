Tower of Fantasy has been a popular title in Eastern markets for some time, and it has finally made its way to the west to be enjoyed worldwide. The open-world MMORPG features a rich storyline and a futuristic aesthetic, and there are plenty of promotions going on for players to take advantage of.

Due to these promotions, Tower of Fantasy offers the ability to redeem promo codes that can be used to unlock cosmetics and in-game items. When players obtain these codes, entering and redeeming them is incredibly easy and can be accomplished in a few seconds.

However, newcomers may be a bit confused on how to do so. Below, players can find a quick guide on how to redeem codes in Tower of Fantasy.

Steps involved in Tower of Fantasy's code redemption procedure

New Tower of Fantasy players may be somewhat unaware as to how to redeem codes, since the tutorial doesn't really cover that. There isn't a plain-faced redemption button, but players can receive their rewards in no time in a few taps or clicks.

As for the codes themselves, it's possible to find a large number of them online, as the community keeps vigilant track of them so that all players can utilize them if needed. Keeping an eye on the game's official social media can also help, as well as that of Perfect World Entertainment.

How to redeem promo codes

Open the game and head to the Main Menu. Tap the Gift button in the corner of the screen to open the Rewards menu. Tap or click the Rewards tab. Press the Exchange option. A box should appear allowing players to enter the promo code. Type it in and press Enter or select the Confirm button.

If done correctly, players should receive their rewards in their mailboxes. However, errors can occur for various reasons. Players will want to make sure that they've entered the code correctly as some may even be case sensitive.

Additionally, promo codes don't last forever, so a player may have entered an invalid or expired code if they don't receive their expected reward. Typically, on community sites that track the game's promo codes, there will be a signifier that allows players to know which codes are still valid and which are not.

Since the game has just been released in the west, there will likely be a large bevy of promo codes coming forth in the near future. Perfect World likely intends to support the game well into the future, and this means that players will have plenty of opportunities to collect unique rewards thanks to partnerships through the popular MMORPG.

Only time will tell, so players will need to keep an eye on the game's official channels as well as those of the developers to see which new codes arise in the coming months. Hopefully, the community will grow and will be able to reap the rewards offered by the developers.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan