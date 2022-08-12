How to remove Thornvines in Tower of Fantasy

As users traverse the MMORPG Tower of Fantasy, they'll encounter many obstacles, including prickly Thornvines. These living entities are often seen encompassing treasure, barring them from accessing their rewards.

Considering Thornvines are pretty stubborn and cover supply pods, it's only natural that gamers would want to destroy them to get to their riches. Fortunately, the process of removing the vines is straightforward.

All they need to do is damage the vines with a fire weapon, one of which readers should receive fairly early in the game. It's also possible to throw a nearby Fire Core at the Thornvines if they don't have a fire weapon available.

Tower of Fantasy: How do elements work in-game?

A fire-based compound bow in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

Tower of Fantasy, as an MMORPG, unsurprisingly possesses weapons of different elemental types. Overall, the title features four primary elements to take advantage of — Fire, Ice, Volt, and Grievous.

Most of these elements may seem straightforward, but their mechanics and effects are each unique, and players will want to utilize all of the game's elements to continue progressing.

Sticking to one element exclusively won't often work when the game has so many varied enemy types, so it's a wise choice to diversify.

In addition to destroying Thornvines, fire weapons deal damage over time to targets. Furthermore, when a target is afflicted with fire damage, its healing capabilities will be reduced by half.

This makes fire weapons an all-around great choice in combat, especially against opponents that are fond of healing themselves frequently.

As users might expect, ice weapons in Tower of Fantasy have the ability to freeze targets when the weapon is fully charged. The target will remain frozen for some time, and they will take additional damage when breaking out of their frozen state.

Targets will also incur the frostbite effect, which reduces the charging capability of their weapon where applicable. Similar to ice, volt weapons can hold targets in place through paralysis.

However, instead of simply debuffing the target, volt attacks remove beneficial buffs from the opponent and keep them from being buffed for a set amount of time.

Conversely, grievous weapons are primarily focused on damage in Tower of Fantasy. They don't hold enemies in place like ice or volt weapons, but they do apply the grievous debuff to targets, increasing the damage they sustain from most sources.

This allows gamers to essentially "mark" an opponent and will enable them to take increased damage no matter what kind of alternate attacks may be harming them.

It makes grievous weapons a great all-around choice, especially when dealing with enemies who often heal or have high health totals.

At the end of the day, Tower of Fantasy users will likely gravitate to the element that most benefits them, but they should always keep the other elements in mind.

Each weapon element has a solid ability to counterpick certain enemy types. They can make fights much easier than brute-forcing the battle with whatever weapon gamers are equipped with in some circumstances.

