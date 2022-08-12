How to finish a Joint Operation in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is a new sci-fi MMORPG that seeks to finally seize the gacha game throne. With Genshin Impact being at the top for so long, it seems like it's now time for Perfect World to take their shot and see if they can win over gacha fans.

One of the most important aspects of this game is its online functionality. It functions like many other online RPGs, with several different challenges that players can only take on with allies. Fortunately, solo players won't have too much trouble finding new friends if they throw themselves into some Joint Operations.

Taking on a Joint Operation in Tower of Fantasy

One of the fun parts of a game like Tower of Fantasy for long-time MMO fans is figuring out all the new names. Joint Operations is essentially the game's name for multiplayer dungeons and they function in pretty much the same way as most games.

Joint Operations are challenge runs that require four players to enter and attempt. The four players can come as a group, or one player can choose to get matched up with three strangers.

Interestingly, players can't attempt Joint Operations until they reach level 20, which could take a fair amount of time. After hitting that milestone, players are free to take on one Joint Operation per day.

The Joint Operation option is available from the Bounty Menu, which is located on the top right of the screen. Unfortunately, it's only available once every day, so do it and move on.

Players interested in inviting their friends to join them on their sci-fi dungeon run can use the 'Find Person' feature to do so. This feature also allows players to pick and choose the type of teammate they want. Otherwise, they simply have to wait for the three other slots to fill up, which generally doesn't take very long.

Players will have to spend Vitality to begin a Joint Operation and to claim the reward at the very end. Using Vitality, players can walk away with a considerable amount of good loot and items.

Fighting through a Joint Operation in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy players will discover that a Joint Operation mission is fairly simple. There are no complex objectives, but that doesn't mean it'll be easy to complete.

The Joint Operation is typically a linear mission that is swarmed with enemies. Players aren't likely to encounter anything out of the ordinary, so they're just pitting their skills against a variety of deadly foes.

However, they will have to battle a powerful boss at the very end of the Joint Operation, and this fight can be tough. After beating the boss, players will have to spend Vitality to pick up their rewards.

Players can get excellent weapons, solid armor, and Matrice Chips from the chests that drop from the boss. Players logging in every day should add Joint Operations to their tasks to rack up the rewards.

Tower of Fantasy is a classic MMORPG with an anime sci-fi esthetic and all the familiar gacha game mechanics that fans adore. Joint Operations are one of the simplest and most rewarding elements of this newly released game.

