How to use Earthphyte flowers in Tower of Fantasy

As Tower of Fantasy players explore the MMORPG's open world, they'll encounter a fair share of puzzles. These come in many shapes and sizes, including in plant form.

One such plant-based puzzle in Tower of Fantasy is the Earthphyte flowers. These flowers are often found growing on walls and feature green leaves while possessing brown shell-like exteriors. However, when players initially encounter them, the flowers will be open and missing a bud. Players will need to find the bud and reinsert it into the right flower to solve the Earthphyte puzzle.

Players need to find Earthphyte bulbs to solve Earthphyte flower puzzles in Tower of Fantasy

A player carries an Earthphyte bulb back to the flower in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

To solve the Earthphyte puzzles in Tower of Fantasy, players will need to examine the center of the flower. It should be resonating with a particular color, and players will want to find an Earthphyte bulb of the same coloration. The bud will always have the same texture, being round and dotted.

All players need to do to solve the puzzle is to pick up the bulb, return to the flower, and throw the bulb into the center of the flower. The plant should wrap around the bulb and release a nucleus of either black or gold coloration, signifying that the puzzle has been completed.

Considering Black and Gold Nuclei are coveted currencies in Tower of Fantasy, it goes without saying that players will want to solve as many Earthphyte flower puzzles as they can. There are other means of gathering these nuclei, but these plants are a great way to pick up additional pieces. However, Earthphyte plants won't be available outright in the game, as players will have to progress through the story to unlock a particular region.

Specifically, players will need to progress to Chapter Two and cross over into the Banges region. Once there, players should be able to venture further in and make their way to the Crown region, where Earthphyte flowers are primarily found. It's also worth noting that while the flowers themselves can be found in a certain location, the bulbs to connect to them can only be found a considerable distance away. Players may need to explore a vast distance from the flower and even scale hills and cliffs in order to find the bulb and reconnect it with its flower.

Earthphyte flowers are only a small sliver of the potential world exploration rewards that players can receive in-game. There are a bounty of additional puzzles that can be completed for rewards, though they aren't all black/gold nuclei.

There are random loot chests, hidden cracked walls, supply pods, and drum/mushroom puzzles to solve in the game's huge world. Considering that each reward can help players acquire better gear, roaming the world and solving its mysteries is a worthy endeavor. If players are already out roaming during a quest, it doesn't hurt to take an occasional detour.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish