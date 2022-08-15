"How's this so bad?": Asmongold encounters hilarious glitch in Tower of Fantasy as NPCs become literal giants

Zack "Asmongold" has been playing Tower of Fantasy on his secondary Twitch channel since it was released. Known for his MMORPG streams, the OTK founder has already spent a lot of money on the game. Zack came across the bizarre sight of gigantic in-game mobs while roaming the world and was stunned.

A direct competitor to Hoyoverse's Genshin Impact, Tower of Fantasy was touted by many as the Genshin killer. With its recent launch for Western audiences, the game is being played by many streamers and has made a spot for itself in the top most-watched games list on Twitch in the last week.

Unfortunately, the game has had quite a rocky launch, with stability issues and multiple instances of bugs and disconnections. The apparent glitch of gigantic characters, however, is probably a hack. Asmongold was flabbergasted at encountering the phenomenon and expressed his disappointment by saying:

"How's this so bad?"

Asmongold encounters bizarre bug in Tower of Fantasy and has to change channel lines to avoid it

Like Genshin Impact, Tower of Fantasy is an open-world MMO gacha game with tons to do. Released to Western audiences on August 11, the game has garnered a lot of attention from both gamers and streamers. Being a popular MMO streamer, Asmongold has been playing it extensively on his alternate channel titled zackrawrr.

While roaming the vast world Tower of Fantasy, the streamer was making his way to a world boss called Lady Lucia when the giant NPCs happened to attack him. The absurdly disproportionate size took the Texan by surprise and the only way he could express his astonishment was to repeatedly ask the rhetorical question:

"What? Why? Why?"

(Timestamp 1:22:57)

The streamer, however, was not deterred from trying to kill the mobs. As the towering NPCs gathered to fight, Asmongold declared that he would fight them no matter their size:

"I mean, I'll take care of all these guys. This is no big deal to me. You think I'm afraid of them just 'cause they're big?"

After making short work of the monkeys, the streamer made his way to boss Lucia, but being starkly underleveled, could not put a dent in her health bar. Despite the fact that her huge character model had clipped through the ground and could not attack him back.

Suspecting foul play, he tried restarting the game. Even that wasn't enough to fix the issue, and the streamer had to change his channel lines to get rid of the funny but irritating bug.

Fan reactions

His chat clearly found it hilarious as NPCs around him started to appear as behemoths compared to his character model. They flooded his stream with laughing emoticons:

Chat reactions to the bug(Image via zackrawrr/Twitch)

A YouTube commenter by the moniker "A Boy Lost in Thoughts" had a theory about the bug being a hacker trying to mess with the streamer's game:

"Think its not a bug but somebody hacked amd [sic] changed the code in that server. Because it doesn’t happen in my server or region"

YouTube comments about the glitch (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Tower of Fantasy is far from a polished game, and while it does have features such as customization, many streamers and gamers still feel that Genshin Impact is the superior game.

Edited by Siddharth Satish