"Genshin Impact will still be my main game": Biggest Genshin Impact streamer on Twitch explains why Tower Of Fantasy is not a Genshin killer

Perfect World's Tower of Fantasy has taken the world by storm. Streamers across the globe have been playing the game over the last few days, and according to SullyGnome, the game has entered the top ten most watched games on Twitch in the last seven days.

Touted as the Genshin killer, its action-adventure gameplay in an MMO open world was clearly built as a direct competitor to Hoyoverse's wildly popular anime-style gacha game Genshin Impact. But has Perfect World delivered? Enviosity, the largest Genshin streamer on Twitch, doesn't seem to think so.

The game has been out in Asian markets for quite some time but only got released to the Western audience on August 11. Even though there are enough changes in the game to differentiate it from Genshin Impact, the comparisons are not unfounded.

Numerous players, streamers and critics have noted the similarities and differences, and a fair few still feel Genshin Impact is the more polished game, with Enviosity being one of them. He describes Perfect World's game as something he will fall back on only when there is no new content in Genshin:

"It could be a perfect game to keep jumping back to when there is downtime, I'd say. But Genshin Impact will still be my main game... You guys doubt me and call me cappa but literally nothing can replace Genshin Impact for me in this day and age right now."

Enviosity feels Tower of Fantasy can only play second fiddle to Genshin Impact

In a recent stream, he compared the two games and described players returning to Genshin after playing the new game as a "humbling" experience:

"People got pretty much humbled when they played Tower of Fantasy and came back. Like, sheesh, I didn't really know how great Genshin Impact was until I played Tower of Fantasy. Goddamn."

Enviosity then proceeded to describe exactly why he felt this way, saying:

"It checks so many boxes. The combat doesn't feel clunky, it feels very fluid. Music's on point. The visuals are amazing, phenomenal right? There are a lot of good things that it checks."

He tore into people who criticized Genshin Impact. According to the streamer, playing Tower of Fantasy only makes one appreciate Genshin Impact more:

"They talk all the sh*t about Genshin, but we gotta state the fact that Genshin is still a very fun game to play when there is content to do. You know?"

Fan reactions

Most Enviosity fans agreed with the streamer, giving their own take on the game:

Comments weighing in on how the game holds up (Image via Enviosity/Clips/YouTube)

Comments praising both games (Image via Enviosity Clips/YouTube)

Tower of Fantasy has made a fair few changes to the gacha formula to set itself apart from the industry giant that is Genshin Impact. Unfortunately, the game is still quite unpolished with bugs and frequent crashes. The similar art style, aesthetic, and combat mechanics of both games make these comparisons unavoidable.

