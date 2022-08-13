How to stop Tower of Fantasy from crashing

Tower of Fantasy is the newest open-world MMO to be released for western audiences. While the game has been out for a while in the East, players in the West have just recently been given the chance to play it on their servers.

Much like Genshin Impact, Tower of Fantasy is an anime-styled RPG that monetizes itself through a gacha mechanic. This means that players can use real money to purchase various items in the game. However, they do not need to purchase anything in order to play the game effectively.

Unfortunately, like a lot of games, Tower of Fantasy is facing stability problems at launch and has been experiencing a lot of crashes lately. The inability to play a game that one has just installed may be frustrating, but the solution to this issue may be easier than expected.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Installing latest updates and other solutions that can help fix Tower of Fantasy's crashing issues

There are a number of things that players can try to fix the crashing issues of Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

Players should always try a few things to determine the cause of a game crash. Games may experience crashes due to hardware issues or internet connectivity problems.

The first thing that players do when a game crashes is conducting a standard check of the network speed. As many already know, players can perform a quick and easy network speed test on PCs with a simple "network speed test" search on Google. This will also work for console players, but it will have to be done externally.

If the player's network has been fixed or is not the issue, it may help to check and make sure the application or console has the latest updates installed. This can be done via the game's launcher on PC or from the console's home menu. Typically, consoles have the option to check for system updates in the options menu.

Additionally, players should check the game's recommended requirements and ensure that their hardware is capable of running it.

Another factor that can contribute to regular crashes is a PC's antivirus and firewall software. These types of plug-ins can often restrict a program's access to various parts of a PC, causing freezes and crashes. Players may have to go into their PC's settings in order to let the game bypass the firewall.

Players on PC may also want to check the game for corrupted files. This can be done by selecting the "Repair" option in the launcher's settings menu. For console players, it may come down to reinstalling the game or at least restarting the system.

If everything mentioned above appears to be in order, players may just have to be patient and wait for a future update from the developers. The team behind Tower of Fantasy is aware of the crashing issues and is attempting to fix the issue via an update.

