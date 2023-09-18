Every Stargazer location in Lies of P

Lies of P is one of the most anticipated games of this year. Within a week of its release, the demo had surpassed one million downloads, dominating both PC and console charts. This game is one of the most unique titles released in recent years due to its unique blend of Pinnochio's story and Soulsborne's difficulty.
Stargazers are checkpoints in Lies of P scattered across various locations in the vast world. These are generally non-operatable upon discovery and need to be activated by the player by interacting with them. They are recognizable through the blue aura surrounding them. Once activated, they can restore a player's health stats and perform various activities such as fast travel, respawning after death, and refilling Pulse Cells.
The Stargazer works similarly to the Sculptor's Idols of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Lamps of Bloodborne. The purpose of this article is to list every location where this checkpoint can be found in Lies of P.
All Stargazer locations in Lies of P
The location of every Stargazer in Lies of P are as follows:
Arche Abbey
- Arche Abbey Cradle of the Gods
- Arche Abbey Entrance
- Arche Abbey Prayer Room
- Arche Abbey Upper Part (Inside)
- Arche Abbey Upper Part (Internal Bridge)
- Arche Abby Broken Rift
- Arche Abby Outer Wall
- Ascension Bridge
- Black Seasde
- Under the Abyss
Barren Swamp
- Barren Swamp
- Barren Swamp Bridge
- Barren Swamp Entrance
- Barren Swamp Nest
- Barren Swamp Ravine
- Hermit's Cave
Elysion Boulevard
- Elysion Boulevard Entrance
- Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard
- Krat City Hall
- Krat City Hall Courtyard
Estela Opera House
- Estella Opera House Entrance
- Estella Opera House Stage
- Rosa Isabelle Street Culvert
- Rosa Isabelle Street Entrance
Grand Exhibition
- Grand Exhibition Conference Room
- Grand Exhibition Gallery
- Lorenzini Arcade
- Saintess of Mercy Statue
Krat Central Station
- Abandoned Apartment
- Collapsed Street
- Krat Central Station Lobby
- Krat Central Station Platform
- Krat Central Station Street
Malum District
- Malum District
- Malum District Town Hall
- Path of the Pilgrim
Relic of Tregmegistus
- Relic of Trismegistus Combat Field
- Relic of Trismegistus Entrance
St. Frangelico Cathedral
- Archbishop's Altar
- Moonlight Town
- Path of Misery
- St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel
- St. Frangelico Cathedral Library
Station Plaza
- Cerasani Alley
- Hotel Krat
- Krat Central Station Plaza
Workshop Union
- Center of Venigni Works
- Venigni Works Control Room
- Workshop Union Culvert
- Workshop Union Entrance
Lies of P is currently available to download and play on PC (through Steam), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.