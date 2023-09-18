Esports & Gaming

Every Stargazer location in Lies of P

By Ratul Ghosh
Modified Sep 18, 2023 15:52 GMT
All Stargazer locations in Lies of P (Image via Neowiz Games)
All Stargazer locations in Lies of P (Image via Neowiz Games)

Lies of P is one of the most anticipated games of this year. Within a week of its release, the demo had surpassed one million downloads, dominating both PC and console charts. This game is one of the most unique titles released in recent years due to its unique blend of Pinnochio's story and Soulsborne's difficulty.

Stargazers are checkpoints in Lies of P scattered across various locations in the vast world. These are generally non-operatable upon discovery and need to be activated by the player by interacting with them. They are recognizable through the blue aura surrounding them. Once activated, they can restore a player's health stats and perform various activities such as fast travel, respawning after death, and refilling Pulse Cells.

The Stargazer works similarly to the Sculptor's Idols of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Lamps of Bloodborne. The purpose of this article is to list every location where this checkpoint can be found in Lies of P.

All Stargazer locations in Lies of P

The location of every Stargazer in Lies of P are as follows:

Arche Abbey

  • Arche Abbey Cradle of the Gods
  • Arche Abbey Entrance
  • Arche Abbey Prayer Room
  • Arche Abbey Upper Part (Inside)
  • Arche Abbey Upper Part (Internal Bridge)
  • Arche Abby Broken Rift
  • Arche Abby Outer Wall
  • Ascension Bridge
  • Black Seasde
  • Under the Abyss

Barren Swamp

  • Barren Swamp
  • Barren Swamp Bridge
  • Barren Swamp Entrance
  • Barren Swamp Nest
  • Barren Swamp Ravine
  • Hermit's Cave

Elysion Boulevard

  • Elysion Boulevard Entrance
  • Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard
  • Krat City Hall
  • Krat City Hall Courtyard

Estela Opera House

  • Estella Opera House Entrance
  • Estella Opera House Stage
  • Rosa Isabelle Street Culvert
  • Rosa Isabelle Street Entrance

Grand Exhibition

  • Grand Exhibition Conference Room
  • Grand Exhibition Gallery
  • Lorenzini Arcade
  • Saintess of Mercy Statue

Krat Central Station

  • Abandoned Apartment
  • Collapsed Street
  • Krat Central Station Lobby
  • Krat Central Station Platform
  • Krat Central Station Street

Malum District

  • Malum District
  • Malum District Town Hall
  • Path of the Pilgrim

Relic of Tregmegistus

  • Relic of Trismegistus Combat Field
  • Relic of Trismegistus Entrance

St. Frangelico Cathedral

  • Archbishop's Altar
  • Moonlight Town
  • Path of Misery
  • St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel
  • St. Frangelico Cathedral Library

Station Plaza

  • Cerasani Alley
  • Hotel Krat
  • Krat Central Station Plaza

Workshop Union

  • Center of Venigni Works
  • Venigni Works Control Room
  • Workshop Union Culvert
  • Workshop Union Entrance

Lies of P is currently available to download and play on PC (through Steam), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Quick Links

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...