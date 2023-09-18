Every Stargazer location in Lies of P

Lies of P is one of the most anticipated games of this year. Within a week of its release, the demo had surpassed one million downloads, dominating both PC and console charts. This game is one of the most unique titles released in recent years due to its unique blend of Pinnochio's story and Soulsborne's difficulty.

Stargazers are checkpoints in Lies of P scattered across various locations in the vast world. These are generally non-operatable upon discovery and need to be activated by the player by interacting with them. They are recognizable through the blue aura surrounding them. Once activated, they can restore a player's health stats and perform various activities such as fast travel, respawning after death, and refilling Pulse Cells.

The Stargazer works similarly to the Sculptor's Idols of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Lamps of Bloodborne. The purpose of this article is to list every location where this checkpoint can be found in Lies of P.

All Stargazer locations in Lies of P

The location of every Stargazer in Lies of P are as follows:

Arche Abbey

Arche Abbey Cradle of the Gods

Arche Abbey Entrance

Arche Abbey Prayer Room

Arche Abbey Upper Part (Inside)

Arche Abbey Upper Part (Internal Bridge)

Arche Abby Broken Rift

Arche Abby Outer Wall

Ascension Bridge

Black Seasde

Under the Abyss

Barren Swamp

Barren Swamp

Barren Swamp Bridge

Barren Swamp Entrance

Barren Swamp Nest

Barren Swamp Ravine

Hermit's Cave

Elysion Boulevard

Elysion Boulevard Entrance

Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard

Krat City Hall

Krat City Hall Courtyard

Estela Opera House

Estella Opera House Entrance

Estella Opera House Stage

Rosa Isabelle Street Culvert

Rosa Isabelle Street Entrance

Grand Exhibition

Grand Exhibition Conference Room

Grand Exhibition Gallery

Lorenzini Arcade

Saintess of Mercy Statue

Krat Central Station

Abandoned Apartment

Collapsed Street

Krat Central Station Lobby

Krat Central Station Platform

Krat Central Station Street

Malum District

Malum District

Malum District Town Hall

Path of the Pilgrim

Relic of Tregmegistus

Relic of Trismegistus Combat Field

Relic of Trismegistus Entrance

St. Frangelico Cathedral

Archbishop's Altar

Moonlight Town

Path of Misery

St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel

St. Frangelico Cathedral Library

Station Plaza

Cerasani Alley

Hotel Krat

Krat Central Station Plaza

Workshop Union

Center of Venigni Works

Venigni Works Control Room

Workshop Union Culvert

Workshop Union Entrance

Lies of P is currently available to download and play on PC (through Steam), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.