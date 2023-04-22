Every status effect in Dead Island 2 and the best ways to use them

The world of Dead Island 2 is crawling with dangers. This includes those of the undead type, but as an action RPG, there is more to it than meets the eye. Developer Dambuster Studios takes ample inspiration from previous entries in the open-world survival series to deliver an authentic zombie slayer experience. This ranges from the sandbox environments teeming with varied zombies to the first-person hack & slash combat and RPG elements.

However, players also need to watch out for various status effects. These are conditions that can harm both the players as well as the hostile zombie threat. If players want to survive the dangers that Dead Island 2 throws at them, then it is crucial to know what each status effect does and how to maximize it.

Here are all status conditions and effects in Dead Island 2

First, the deal can be split into status effects and conditions. How are they different? The former refers to the elemental impacts affecting the player and the zombies. The latter, on the other hand, are physical conditions that can affect zombies only. Let us take a look at the status effects first. They are as follows:

Ignited: This is caused by burning, in other words, fire. It can affect flammable objects, like oil or explosive barrels.

Electrified: Causes shock damage and can chain to nearby foes, including the player. It affects water surfaces and can stun as well.

Melting: The corrosive equivalent of Dead Island 2, this does caustic damage. It also acts as a debuff, allowing the target to suffer more significant effects from other elements.

Bleeding: Does bleed damage over time. Great when playing defensively to trickle down enemy health

Slowed: Prevents sprinting temporarily. Best used against Runner type of zombies

Blinded: Blocks the target's vision. Great for making a getaway from powerful foes

Look below their health bar to see if a status effect is hurting the foe. When complete, an icon should fill up, which will initiate the effect, such as burning. As should be clear, each status effect is helpful in its manner. Players will find the most use out of burning, shock and caustic damage, and bleeding.

Weapon mods are the most effective way to utilize these in Dead Island 2. Players can upgrade their weapons to imbue them with elements that help them deal with foes more easily. Many weapons found in the wild can come attached with mods, like those that do bleed damage too. Make sure to have one of each to swap to as scenarios demand it.

Now, onto the status conditions that only zombies can be affected within Dead Island 2:

Immune: Certain zombies will be immune to particular status effects. Using it on them will deal no damage

Stunned: Stuns zombies, preventing them from attacking or moving

Vulnerable: This happens after zombies collapse or fall to the floor. Affected by the zombie's stability level and occurs when it becomes 0. This makes them take increased damage

Weakened: Debuffs foes, making them more susceptible to physical damage

Frenzied: Enrages zombies and also increases recovery from being vulnerable

Traumatized: Causes zombies to be disoriented, thus stunning them. However, attacking them will reset this

Soggy: Signifies wet zombies. Follow up with electrified attacks for the most effectiveness

Flammable: This happens when zombies are covered in flammable substances like fuel. It makes it easier to set them on fire

Exposed: Caused after zombies fail to hit the player or grab them. This makes them take increased stability damage. Use evasive maneuvers like dodging to expose them

Many of these will be caused by environmental instances in Dead Island 2 and non-status effects causing attacks from the player. For example, zombies can be stunned by ground-slamming moves. This may even topple them over, leading to them being vulnerable. Furthermore, players can use various items to cause status effects and conditions. Chem Bombs, for example, make zombies traumatized and soggy, while Molotov Cocktails set an area on fire.

So it is about judging each scenario and doubling the initiative. Just focus on crowd control scenarios, like debuffing with caustic and electrocuting all nearby zombies. Or players may want to knock down a zombie horde and switch to a sweeping weapon that causes bleeding. Players may wish to supplement their playstyle with each character's varied skills.

Dead Island 2 is out right now on PS4, XB1, PS5, XSX|S and PC (via Epic Games Store)

