Every tape location in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2

Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 not only has several challenges for players to complete, but it also has a variety of collectibles for them to find.

One of the collectibles that players will come across in Chapter 2 is VHS Tapes. These tapes aren't required to complete Chapter 2. But when found and viewed, they offer players more backstory.

There are seven total VHS Tapes in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2. Every single one is pretty well-hidden and will take a keen eye to locate.

All VHS Tape locations in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2

This is the first tape players will find in Chapter 2 (Image via MOB Game Studios)

The VHS tapes come in a variety of colors and have different information on them.

Moreover, players can't just watch what's on a tape as soon as they have one. They have to take the tape to a VCR that can play it. From there, they can watch the horrors found on the various tapes and receive more information on the lore within Poppy Playtime.

Here are all seven VHS Tapes in Chapter 2 and where they can be found:

Tape 1 : This tape is Eliot Ludwig's Biography. It can be found on the top of Elito Ludwig's desk in his office.

Watching these VHS Tapes will provide players with a deep dive into what is going on in the Playtime Co. factory and what may await players when Chapter 3 releases.

