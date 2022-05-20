Every Warrior type Survivor in Evil Dead: The Game ranked

Evil Dead: The Game has been a smash hit, and players are eager to experience all the game has to offer. Fans of the Evil Dead series can travel to many recognizable locales as they fight their way through to preserve humanity. This asymmetrical horror game puts a team of four Survivors against another player who controls the Kandarian Demon and will stop at nothing to end Survivors.

Like any balanced team should have, there are many different roles that players can fill. These can range from Leaders, Warriors, Hunters, and Support. Each role brings something truly unique to the table.

Warriors are the melee combat specialists in Evil Dead: The Game and can easily put down any Deadites they face in close quarters. But which one of these Warriors is the strongest?

Ranking every Warrior type Survivor in Evil Dead: The Game

Players of Evil Dead: The Game can engage with the Demon in both melee and ranged combat. Though each Survivor type is capable of doing both, the skills each type has tailors them to a specific role. Therefore, players who choose the Warrior should be comfortable being in melee range and the first line of defense for a group.

Here are the best Warrior-type Survivors ranked:

3) Scotty

Players who choose to play as Scotty will notice that he has outstanding defensive options and melee abilities. However, his Team Assistance stat is very low. This is because the skills he has access to benefit him directly and not so much his team. This does not mean he is a bad choice, just that in terms of team play, there are better options. His skills are as follows:

Thunder Thrust: When activated, Scotty uses an explosion that damages all nearby enemies.

When activated, Scotty uses an explosion that damages all nearby enemies. Collateral Damage: Heavy melee attacks inflict additional damage.

Heavy melee attacks inflict additional damage. Exposure Therapy: Reduces fear level for each enemy killed.

Reduces fear level for each enemy killed. Weapon Master, Lumberjack Axe: The Lumberjack Axe weapon gains increased attack speed, balance bar, damage, and dismemberment damage.

While his skills can do heavy melee damage, especially when wielding an axe, they just don't do enough overall. This causes Scotty to be ranked at the bottom of the Warrior Survivor list in Evil Dead: The Game.

2) Henry The Red

Henry the Red is a powerful tank and perhaps the hardest Survivor in the game to take down. However, though his defensive capabilities are strong, he does not bring much in the way of helping to support a team. Most of his abilities are focused on mitigating damage and staying alive and not so much on destroying the Deadites around him. These skills are as follows:

Unstoppable: Temporarily become immune to damage.

Temporarily become immune to damage. Shields up: Gain an additional shield at the start of the match

Gain an additional shield at the start of the match Rebound: A percentage of damage to the player is redirected to the attacker.

A percentage of damage to the player is redirected to the attacker. Battle Hardened: Increases maximum health and shields.

Henry the Red is a great character for players who want to be able to soak a bit more damage for their team. He is also a solid choice for newer players as they learn the ropes and may get hit more before they master the art of dodging. Still, due to his lack of support options, he ranks second in the list of all current available Warrior Survivors in Evil Dead: The Game.

1) Ash Williams (Army of Darkness)

As far as the Warrior Survivors go, players can't go wrong with Ash. Boasting a good balance between offense and defense, Ash fulfills the role of a bruiser-type warrior who is capable of soaking some hits and dishing out punishment in return. Not as AOE heavy as Scotty nor as defensive-oriented as Henry the Red, Ash is the best bet for players looking for a balanced choice. His skills are:

Wiseman's Potion: When activated, the skill restores health, decreases fear, increases damage, and reduces incoming damage.

When activated, the skill restores health, decreases fear, increases damage, and reduces incoming damage. Shield Blast: Causes an explosion that damages nearby enemies when losing shield bar.

Causes an explosion that damages nearby enemies when losing shield bar. Finish Strong: Recovers part of shield bar on enemy kills.

Recovers part of shield bar on enemy kills. Weapon Master Chainsaw: The Chainsaw weapon has increased attack speed, balance bar, damage, and dismemberment damage.

Ash is a great blend for any player who wants to be a jack of all trades. This brings him to the #1 spot for Warriors and can be enhanced by further leveling him up in Evil Dead: The Game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

