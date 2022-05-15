How to win as the Demon in Evil Dead: The Game

Evil Dead: The Game lets players switch sides and control some of the Demons and Deadites from the cult franchise.

Watching other players cower in fear as the Demon approaches with its wild abilities and insane power is something this game delivers wonderfully on. This prompts players to take on the role of the villain once in a while

Some players may still be getting used to being the Survivors and are not quite ready to take on the role of a Demon. Here's a solid guide to controlling the Demon character that will help them out.

How to play and win as a Demon in Evil Dead: The Game

The power that the Demons and Deadite characters provide in Evil Dead: The Game can be pretty overwhelming. Taking things slowly, building that power, and using it against the Survivors is how to guarantee victory.

Here are a handful of tips that ensure the Demon pulls through and the Survivors are the exact opposite of what their names imply:

Farm for XP

Any Demon character can start the game by gaining strength through XP (Image via Saber Interactive)

As the Kandarian Demon, the goal is to get stronger and stronger in order to fight the Survivors. This can be done by gaining XP through a variety of means, such as setting traps and possessing things.

Whenever the game starts, and there aren't any Survivors immediately near, always focus on farming for XP. Set those traps, possess some cars, and raise the Demon's Threat level to gain more abilities.

Possess wisely

While possession can be a useful tool, players need to know when to quit. They can possess Deadites and their minions as well as vehicles. Demons can control anything they possess.

Always possess a Survivor if possible before possessing a minion or Deadite. Fight to the death with whoever or whatever you possess, but pay attention to how far along the game is and use the Demon's strength near the end instead.

Catch Survivors alone

Demon players can pick off Survivors one by one in Evil Dead: The Game (Image via Saber Interactive)

Separating Survivors is an important factor in winning as a Demon in Evil Dead: The Game. Typically, they will split up early on in the match to get more loot and cover more ground.

Try and locate those isolated Survivors. Attacking them now will make it much easier to take them out later on. Simply removing one of them from the game will make the rest of the group extremely weak.

Wreak havoc

Saving up the Infernal Energy rather than constantly spawning in minions and Deadites is recommended. Minions and Deadites are easily defeated by Survivors, but the Demon itself is a much harder fight.

Summon a large number of minions at once with the saved-up Infernal Energy. This will overwhelm the Survivors and allow the Demon to attack and inflict tons of Fear. The Demon can then decimate the scared Survivors in the chaos.

Edited by Danyal Arabi