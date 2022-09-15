Everything announced at PlayStation State of Play (September 2022) - God of War Ragnarok, Tekken 8, Like a Dragon: Ishin, and more

After months of speculation, PlayStation finally held the much-awaited State of Play. Despite its last-minute and lackluster announcement, the event was anything but dull.

From an extended look at God of War Ragnarok’s gameplay and the remake of a beloved Yakuza classic to a first look at Tekken 8, PlayStation State of Play had it all.

Aside from God of War Ragnarok, Tekken 8, and Like a Dragon: Ishin, State of Play also revealed new games such as Pacific Drive and Rise of the Ronin. It also provided updates on previously announced titles like Project Eve.

Here's a look at the announcements from State of Play.

God of War Ragnarok Duelsense controller, Hogwarts Legacy new trailer, and more announcements at PlayStation State of Play (September 2022)

PlayStation @PlayStation ⚔️: Fists fly and swords slash in new game reveals from Japanese and Korean devs, including stylish action-RPGs and the next entry in an iconic fighting franchise⚔️: play.st/3eOirrF Fists fly and swords slash in new game reveals from Japanese and Korean devs, including stylish action-RPGs and the next entry in an iconic fighting franchise 👊⚔️: play.st/3eOirrF https://t.co/AVFSPpnTRF

Tekken 8 officially announced : The showcase kicked off with a first official look at the next mainline title of the iconic fighting game series. While the release date is yet to be revealed, it is in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

: The showcase kicked off with a first official look at the next mainline title of the iconic fighting game series. While the release date is yet to be revealed, it is in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Enhanced Edition is coming to PS VR2 : The Virtual Reality title, originally released in 2020, is making its way to PlayStation VR2 next year.

: The Virtual Reality title, originally released in 2020, is making its way to PlayStation VR2 next year. Demeo brings the MTG experience to PS VR2 : Developed by Resolution Games, Demeo brings the excitement of table-top RPG to Virtual Reality. It is set for launch in 2023.

: Developed by Resolution Games, Demeo brings the excitement of table-top RPG to Virtual Reality. It is set for launch in 2023. Like a Dragon: Ishin is the forgotten Yakuza title getting a proper remake: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is remaking Japan-only Ryū ga Gotoku (Yakuza) Ishin, released for PS3 and PS4 back in 2014, for a first-time worldwide release. The gameplay looks phenomenal, and the title is set for a February 2023 release date.

PlayStation @PlayStation Revealing Like a Dragon: Ishin, an action-adventure historical thriller from the creators of Yakuza: Like A Dragon. Full details: play.st/3BNsDtD Revealing Like a Dragon: Ishin, an action-adventure historical thriller from the creators of Yakuza: Like A Dragon. Full details: play.st/3BNsDtD https://t.co/KneqWJdr5v

Hogwarts Legacy debuts a new trailer with an exclusive quest : The upcoming RPG set in the Wizarding World revealed a new trailer for a PlayStation-exclusive quest, The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop.

: The upcoming RPG set in the Wizarding World revealed a new trailer for a PlayStation-exclusive quest, The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop. Pacific Drive was announced with a spooky trailer : Based on the '90s TV series, this horror road trip takes the players through cryptic hell. It is set for a release next year.

: Based on the '90s TV series, this horror road trip takes the players through cryptic hell. It is set for a release next year. PlayStation Stars takes digital collectibles to a whole different level : PlayStation Stars will let players exchange their loyalty points for digital items to showcase, ranging from a digital console model to in-game character models. It is unknown if these digital collectibles will be limited or not, creating a decentralized market.

: PlayStation Stars will let players exchange their loyalty points for digital items to showcase, ranging from a digital console model to in-game character models. It is unknown if these digital collectibles will be limited or not, creating a decentralized market. Bandai Namco’s Synduality showcases a dystopian future : Revealed at the PlayStation’s State of Play, Synduality blends in third-person shooter with large mech battles. The game is set to be released in 2023.

: Revealed at the PlayStation’s State of Play, Synduality blends in third-person shooter with large mech battles. The game is set to be released in 2023. Project Eve has a new name: Originally announced as Project Eve, ShiftUp’s next title is now renamed Stellar Blade. Set for a 2023 launch, the PS5 console exclusive features intensive action with a strong narrative element.

PlayStation @PlayStation Announcing Rise of the Ronin, a new action-RPG from Team Ninja. First trailer and details: play.st/3LfWhL8 Announcing Rise of the Ronin, a new action-RPG from Team Ninja. First trailer and details: play.st/3LfWhL8 https://t.co/5BE4g1kCDP

Rise of the Ronin captures the fantasy of a feudal Japan Assassin’s Creed : Developed by Team Ninja, Rise of the Ronin may still be a couple of years away but has already caught the attention of fans. The game takes players to feudal Japan with a sprawling open world and exciting combat. It is set for a 2024 release on PS5.

: Developed by Team Ninja, Rise of the Ronin may still be a couple of years away but has already caught the attention of fans. The game takes players to feudal Japan with a sprawling open world and exciting combat. It is set for a 2024 release on PS5. God of War Ragnarok Duelsense controller revealed : PlayStation’s next major flagship title is God of War Ragnarok, and Sony is releasing a PS5 Duelsense controller to go with the title. The blue and white controller features Skoll and Hati, the two wolves who chase the Sun and the Moon.

: PlayStation’s next major flagship title is God of War Ragnarok, and Sony is releasing a PS5 Duelsense controller to go with the title. The blue and white controller features Skoll and Hati, the two wolves who chase the Sun and the Moon. God of War Ragnarok gets a new story trailer where Atreus has a secret: God of War Ragnarok debuts a new story trailer, revealing some hits about where the story is headed. The trailer featured Kratos freeing Tyr and the Gods of War working together, as well as Kratos clashing with Thor as Leviathan and Mjolnir crash into Thunder and Ice.

PlayStation @PlayStation Will Kratos and Atreus be bound by fate, or take control of their destiny? Watch the new God of War Ragnarök story trailer, revealed during State of Play: play.st/3d9EwjO Will Kratos and Atreus be bound by fate, or take control of their destiny? Watch the new God of War Ragnarök story trailer, revealed during State of Play: play.st/3d9EwjO https://t.co/vdMUSrkjFq

All in all, State of Play was quite exciting and delivered on the anticipation. While God of War Ragnarok, Tekken 8, and Like a Dragon: Ishin were the headliners, many other exciting announcements accompanied them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh