Everything to know about the League of Legends Demacia Cup 2020

With a brand new season of League of Legends almost upon us, fans will be quite excited to see how their favorite teams stack against the rest of the competition in 2021.

And when it comes to the LPL, what competition is better to gauge the strength of the teams before heading into season 11 than the League of Legends Demacia Cup?

Much like Korea's KeSPA Cup, the Demacia Cup offers a great opportunity for teams to try out new strategies and give their more rookie players a chance to get some stage experience.

Why you should watch Demacia Cup 2020https://t.co/hwJGj8QOyF pic.twitter.com/H4GoyyK8Bs — Kelsey Moser (莫凯西) (@karonmoser) December 20, 2020

It’s the litmus for the teams, and it will give analysts a lot of insights into the power rankings of the newer squads, who were formed during the League of Legends preseason.

There will be a total of 17 LPL teams participating in the League of Legends Demacia Cup, along with three LDL teams and four amateur rosters.

Now, it’s very likely that an LPL team will be the ones to emerge on top, but there will be a lot of upsets along the way, and a team of rookies might just start to make things more difficult for the veterans.

Teams participating in the League of Legends Demacia Cup 2020

LPL Teams

Bilibili Gaming

Top: Demon

Demon Jungle: L3EST16

L3EST16 Mid: CLX

CLX ADC: Able

Able Support: Xinmo

EDward Gaming

Top: Xiaoxiang

Xiaoxiang Jungle: Jiejie

Jiejie Mid: Gori

Gori ADC: Hope

Hope Support: Xiamu

eStar

Top: Zs

Zs Jungle: H4cker

H4cker Mid: Irma

Irma ADC: Rat

Rat Support: Shiuac

FunPlus Phoenix

Top: Xiaolaohu

Xiaolaohu Jungle: Tian

Tian Mid: Doinb

Doinb ADC: Lwx

Lwx Support: Crisp

Invictus Gaming

Top: Neny

Neny Jungle: Xun

Xun Mid: Rookie

Rookie ADC: Puff

Puff Support: Baolan

JD Gaming

Top: Zoom

Zoom Jungle: Kanavi

Kanavi Mid: Xiye

Xiye ADC: LokeN

LokeN Support: LvMao

LGD Gaming

Top: Cult

Cult Jungle: Flora

Flora Mid: Limpid

Limpid ADC: Garvey

Garvey Support: Peace

LNG Esports

Top: M1kuya

M1kuya Jungle: Tarzan

Tarzan Mid: Icon

Icon ADC: Light

Light Support: Iwandy

Oh My God

Top: New

New Jungle: Aki

Aki Mid: Bright

Bright ADC: Eric

Eric Support: cold

Rogue Warriors

Top: Ziv

Ziv Jungle: Haro

Haro Mid: Forge

Forge ADC: Betty

Betty Support: Qiuqiu

Royal Never Give Up

Top: Xiaobai

Xiaobai Jungle: Wei

Wei Mid: Cryin

Cryin ADC: Gala

Gala Support: Ming

Suning

Top: Bin

Bin Jungle: SofM

SofM Mid: Angel

Angel ADC: Huanfeng

Huanfeng Support: On

Team WE

Top: Breathe

Breathe Jungle: Beishang

Beishang Mid: Shanks

Shanks ADC: Jiumeng

Jiumeng Support: Missing

Top Esports

Top: 369

369 Jungle: Karsa

Karsa Mid: Knight

Knight ADC: Jackeylove

Jackeylove Support: Yuvanjia

TT Gaming

Top: Chelizi

Chelizi Jungle: VV

VV Mid: Sky

Sky ADC: Cherub

Cherub Support: Teeen

Vici Gaming

Top: Cube

Cube Jungle: Aix

Aix Mid: FoFo

FoFo ADC: iBoy

iBoy Support: Maestro

Victory Five

Top: Langx

Langx Jungle: Weiwei

Weiwei Mid: Mole

Mole ADC: Y4

Y4 Support: Ppgod

LDL Teams

Shu Dai Xiong Gaming

Top: Zaza

Zaza Jungle: Yanxiang

Yanxiang Mid: Duye

Duye ADC: Kepler

Kepler Support: Shadow

Legend Esport Gaming

Top: Shanji

Shanji Jungle: Haonan

Haonan Mid: Novice

Novice ADC: Chelly

Chelly Support: Cerasus

Young Miracles

Top: Qingtian

Qingtian Jungle: Famingjia

Famingjia Mid: Fangyuan

Fangyuan ADC: Xing

Xing Support: Ke

Amateur Teams

DYU

Top: Thh

Thh Jungle: Geju

Geju Mid: Jichao

Jichao ADC: Shiye

Shiye Support: Linjie

CMG

Top: Yuurih

Yuurih Jungle: Jasmine

Jasmine Mid: Ziyu

Ziyu ADC: Leon

Leon Support: Yyc

HMD

Top: Lain

Lain Jungle: Chuyu

Chuyu Mid: Lye

Lye ADC: Zholly

Zholly Support: Miz

LYA

Top: Ugety

Ugety Jungle: Xhow

Xhow Mid: Haichao

Haichao ADC: Flipped

Flipped Support: Jwei

Schedule and format of the League of Legends Demacia Cup 2020

Demacia Cup starts today and these are all of the games we have to get through on Day 1 ^ ^;



(times are in US Pacific time) pic.twitter.com/X0GGkr8p9n — Emily Rand (@leagueofemily) December 20, 2020

The League of Legends Demacia Cup starts today, December 21st, at 9 pm CT. However, the broadcast of the event will begin a bit earlier, as both the English and Chinese broadcasting teams will take a closer look at the participating line-ups and predict who will be taking home the cup.

The League of Legends Demacia Cup will go on for six days and end on December 27th. And out of the 24 participating teams, only four LPL rosters will get a bye to the quarterfinals, and they are Top Esports, JD Gaming, Suning, and LGD Gaming.

The rest of the 20 League of Legends teams will be divided into four groups of five teams each, and each of the matches during the group stage will be a best-of-one.

However, all the matches in the bracket stage will be a best-of-five, and it is here that the real mettle of the qualifying teams will be tested.

How to catch the League of Legends Demacia Cup?

League of Legends fans will be able to catch their favorite teams duking it out in the Demacia Cup 2020 through TheScore Esports’ official Twitch and YouTube broadcasts. For Chinese viewers, Tencent will have its own live stream as well.