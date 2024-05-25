Everything you need to know about the Play New Challenge in EA FC Tactical

EA Sports recently launched the Play New Challenge in EA FC Tactical. The Play New Challenge is the first interactive challenge to be introduced in the latest football title by EA. The developer announced the challenge via a post on the social media handles of EA FC Tactical a few hours ago. Through this challenge, players can show off their football skills and get a chance to be handsomely rewarded.

The introduction of the Play New Challenge in EA FC Tactical has already created a lot of buzz among players who eagerly waited for the developer to launch an event or challenge of this nature.

How to participate in the Play New Challenge in EA FC Tactical

EA FC Tactical was released in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on May 23, 2024. The game was released for some South Asian and Southeast Asian countries, making it EA Sports' second football title for mobile after FC Mobile.

To celebrate its initial launch, the developer released the Play New Challenge, which has already become popular among football lovers and gamers.

Expand Tweet

To participate in the challenge, you can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Record a video (of five minutes) of your footwork skills and post it on your account using the hashtags - #playnew #fctactical.

Step 2: Fill up the following information in the form:

Approve your country of residence as Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, and Kuwait. Players of other countries are ineligible.

Email ID

UID (In-game ID)

Link to your video

Consent to terms and conditions.

Step 3: Click Submit.

Step 4: Forward your post (video) to your friends and ask them to reshare it on their social media accounts.

Participants must remember that they should be above 18 years of age to post the video for the Play New Challenge in EA FC Tactical. They should also comply with the rules and regulations of their respective countries.

What are the rewards of the Play New Challenge in EA FC Tactical and what is the challenge's duration?

EA Sports launched the challenge on May 24 for all EA FC Tactical enthusiasts. The challenge will be available to everyone until June 24. During this timeframe, players can take part in the challenge.

The best videos will be featured on the title's social media channels in the upcoming days. Hence, the quality of the videos should be up to the mark. Participants should keep in mind that only videos that are within five minutes will be selected.

Furthermore, 10 selected participants will be entitled to a 2000 TP 10 premium scout ticket that they can use to level up the players in their account and boost their EA FC Tactical gameplay experience.

The winners will be notified via email around July 31, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback