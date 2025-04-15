Everything new added in Disney Dreamlight Valley with the Wonderland Whimsy update

Disney Dreamlight Valley announced the launch of the second update of 2025, The Wonderland Whimsy, similar to the Aladdin Realm, which will be live on April 23, 2025. It includes the already confirmed Alice in Wonderland characters — the Cheshire Cat and now Alice. There are many quality-of-life updates in this realm and a New Star Path named The Garden of Whimsy to celebrate the spring season.

This article explores all the new additions in Disney Dreamlight Valley from The Wonderland Whimsy.

Features of The Wonderland Whimsy Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley

When the Dreamlight Valley Roadmap was released at the beginning of the year, it was obvious that the Alice in Wonderland update would be launched. However, what kept the playerbase engaged was the uncertainty of Alice (which is now confirmed) and Cheshire Cat.

In the Alice in Wonderland realm, Alice and Cheshire Cat will help all the animals stuck inside the Queen of Hearts' garden without getting caught by the security guards. Nobody knows who the Queen of Hearts is, although the character might be revealed in other updates.

When Alice is busy unlocking her realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Cheshire Cat has to make sure of being properly welcomed as a part of the village in the game. This can be done by performing several tasks.

However, gamers will miss the introduction of the famous character Mad Hatter, who has not yet been included. It remains uncertain whether he will be making an appearance later in the story or not. The Wonderland Whimsy update also consists of numerous new characters.

Disney Dreamlight Valley's Wonderland Whimsy update introduces many interesting quests

When Cheshire Cat enters the valley, gamers will start friendship quests, which will unlock the first quality-of-life improvement. This realm will also introduce The Uncrafting Station in Dreamlight Valley, an appliance that helps to destroy items that have already been constructed but are not as valuable as they were before.

You can easily deconstruct these items into the original forms of the particles. This appliance is useful to clear out the game's inventory along with the title's progress. However, note that whenever you use the Uncrafting Station, you will need to spend some Dreamlight Cost. There is no specific amount set after the destruction of the items.

At this point in the Alice in Wonderland realm, you have no option of deleting any items — you can only re-construct or store them. This can be challenging when a quest requires you to craft a specific item. Raw materials in the game have more value than destroyed items.

For more such updates and news from Disney Dreamlight Valley, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

