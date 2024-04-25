Everything new in the Fallout 4 next-gen update

The shiny new Fallout 4 next-gen update is here, as Bethesda revitalizes its latest mainline series entry with improved visuals, tweaks, and new content. The patch sees the game's native debut on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms, meaning a new generation of gamers can relive the events that take place in this 2015 open-world sci-fi title.

There is much to cover when it comes to tweaks and changes in this free update, as there are some neat additions that should make both new and old fans happy. The full details of this next-gen patch can be found below.

New graphics presets for consoles in Fallout 4 Next-gen update

Console players can finally play the way they want (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Current-gen consoles have received a few graphics modes in Fallout 4 with the new patch. These allow players to tailor the visuals as they desire, making for a more immersive experience. The patch includes two modes: Performance and Quality.

The former prioritizes frame rate, while the latter focuses on providing sharper image quality and better visuals, but with a lower performance threshold. Let's dive deeper into the intricacies of these modes:

Performance mode vs Quality mode

The Performance mode in this title's latest update aims for 60 FPS and Standard settings at 4K resolution with dynamic resolution scaling in place. This is the first time current-gen console players will be able to explore the Commonwealth at such a smooth performance on consoles.

The Quality mode aims for a native 4K resolution at 30 FPS at Ultra settings. Fans who want the best quality visuals should go for this option.

There are a few additional quirks to consider as well. For one, the Fallout 4 next-gen update does not add support for 120 Hz screens. When run on such a display, the game will target 40 FPS for parity with frame-time delivery. On the other hand, when connected to a 1440p display, the game will target that resolution and 60 FPS performance at Ultra graphics settings.

Does the Fallout 4 Next-gen update come with graphical upgrades?

Minus the aforementioned graphics presets, it does not seem like any other notable visual features are part of this update. As such, players expecting ray-tracing support will be disappointed. However, the game will target the best possible visuals in the Quality preset at 1440p, and this is certainly the best way to experience Fallout 4 next-gen.

All new in-game content in Fallout 4 Next-gen update

Players will discover what the Enclave is up to in an all-new quest (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

At its core, this update has a plethora of bug fixes and tweaks to further polish the gameplay and user experience. However, the most notable inclusion is an all-new questline about the Enclave faction called "Echoes of the Past." Old-school fans will be delighted to see the Enclave Remnants make a comeback as they try to thwart the faction's plans.

Bonus Creation Club Content

Bethesda has included a total of 38 Halloween-themed decorations for players to use in this update, including cauldrons, pumpkins, witches, and more. These should help players spruce up their settlements as they see fit.

All new weapons and armor (that we know of so far)

The Fallout 4 next-gen update also adds the following Creation Club content:

Enclave Colonel uniform

Enclave Weapon Skins

Enclave Armor Skins

Tesla Cannon

Hellfire Power Armor

X-02 Power Armor

Heavy Incinerator

In addition to that, a bunch of oddball weapons are also now available, including:

Nail Gun

Baseball Launcher

Saw Blade Launcher

Piggy Bank Launcher

Besides this, the Fallout next-gen update has debuted on both the Epic Games Store and Steam Deck, with the game getting green-lit for compatibility with the latter platform.