Evil Geniuses announces partnership with English Premier League team Wolverhampton Wanderers

Evil Geniuses, the North American esports organization, announced a partnership with English Premier League team Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C.

The partnership between the longstanding North American esports organization and the EPL side is surely going to benefit both organizations to reach out to a much larger audience and hopefully bridge the gap between the fans of esports and those of a traditional sport like football.

We are proud to announce our new partnership with the ultimate sports and entertainment challenger brand, the Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. (@Wolves).



World domination is easier with a good mate. Read more here: https://t.co/fKVkp9e5Cw pic.twitter.com/y6eryVx1KR — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) July 28, 2021

Founded in 1999, Evil Geniuses boasts one of the most decorated histories in esports, winning 86 national and 102 international championship titles.

EG currently competes in four of the world’s biggest esports titles – League of Legends, Dota 2, CS: GO, and Valorant – and has rosters containing some of the world’s most talented and followed players.

Wolverhampton partners with Evil Geniuses: Football meets esports

Commonly known as Wolves, Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club is a professional association football club in Wolverhampton city, West Midlands, England.

The partnership with Wolves will bolster Evil Geniuses to expand much more into the global market, especially since Wolves has a foothold in the Chinese region where esports is already quite popular. Evil Geniuses will be able to utilize Wolves’ Asian market expertise and local training units to facilitate the expansion of the organization into that region.

We are delighted to announce we have partnered with esports giants @EvilGeniuses!



The full story 👉 https://t.co/ddb79AOQ2V pic.twitter.com/uUApxpCJDB — Wolves (@Wolves) July 28, 2021

Regarding immediate visible changes, Evil Geniuses players will have the golden Wolves logo on their team outfits. EG and Wolves will also collaborate to create English and Chinese language content, sponsorship opportunities, and bring out jointly branded merchandise for fans of both orgs.

Nicole LaPointe Jameson, Evil Geniuses’ CEO said:

“We are thrilled to partner with Wolves, a storied football club and strong sports and entertainment brand that aligns with our values and mission. This deal will help power Evil Geniuses’ expansion into the Asian markets while also providing new capital to sign more world-class players and grow into new esports titles.”

Regarding the partnership between esports organizations and football clubs, there is one precedence - which happened between Paris Saint-Germain and LGD. With Evil Geniuses and Wolves now forming this partnership, this seems like a trend.

Time will tell how fruitful the partnership between EG and Wolverhampton is going to be, but for now, it seems like great news for esports fans.

