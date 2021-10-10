Evil Geniuses vs Team Undying Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The group stage of Dota 2 TI 10 comes to a climactic end today.

Given how the tournament has panned out thus far, the Group A league table stands to be much more stacked. Invictus Gaming is on a roll, winning 13 out of 14 Dota 2 matches in TI 10. However, the second to fifth positions in the league table are a close struggle of four teams who have all proven their mettle.

Today's match-up between EG and Team Undying, among others, will indirectly decide who gets to stay in the upper bracket.

Everything to know ahead Evil Geniuses v Team Undying in Dota 2

Match predictions

The series will be a showdown between the top two teams on the current North American Dota 2 scene. At first glance, EG is the clear favorite by a mile. Not only are they one of the oldest esports organizations, but they are also the only team from the NA region to ever win The International (2015).

Evil Geniuses @EvilGeniuses A rough ending to our third day of #TI10 as we fall to @virtuspro 0-2. GG WP! We'll be back tomorrow to finish out Group A with our final set. A rough ending to our third day of #TI10 as we fall to @virtuspro 0-2. GG WP! We'll be back tomorrow to finish out Group A with our final set. https://t.co/fu51sfdyq4

By comparison, Team Undying appears to be a rag-tag band that only formed a team this year from the former roster of the now-defunct CR4ZY. But even in their half-a-month history, their team chemistry is already good enough to match TI standards.

Team Undying won their first two series 2-0, but admittedly against a disheveled Alliance and Covid-stricken Team Aster. Their true potential can be seen in their ability to hold series draws against serious contenders like IG and OG.

As we have seen from several surprise upsets in the first three days of this tournament, the EG vs Undying match-up could go either way.

Head-to-head

EG leads the round by a huge margin in terms of precedent. The two teams have faced each other 29 times in the current year, and EG have won 23 of these matches.

When and where to watch

The first game of the series begins at 11:00 am CET (GMT +2). Dota 2 players can catch it live on the in-game client's 'Watch' section. It can also be found on the official Dota 2 website and Twitch. Their bout will begin at 9.00 am CET.

Recent results of Evil Geniuses and Team Undying

EG has developed a reputation for choking in the final stages. They have only placed second in most tier-1 Dota 2 scoreboards this year, including the AniMajor and their own regional DPC.

Team Undying placed third in the regional DPC, right after EG. However, they have cemented their tier-1 status by winning two BTS Pro Series Americas Seasons back-to-back this year.

The competing Dota 2 rosters

Team Undying

Enzo "Timado" Gianoli

Jonathan "Bryle" De Guia

Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek

David "MoonMeander" Tan Boon Yang

DooYoung "DuBu" Kim

Evil Geniuses

Artour "Arteezy" Babaev

Abed "Abed" Yusop

Daryl "iceiceice" Koh Pei Xiang

Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen

Tal "Fly" Aizik

Also Read

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen