EWC 2025: Schedule, Tickets, and more.

The EWC 2025 spans over seven weeks, during which there are 25 different games that various teams will compete in. All events of the tournament will take place in the Boulevard City Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia, from July 3 to August 24, 2025. While the teams and games were confirmed earlier, the exact schedule for all the events has also been finalized.
In case you want to catch the action live, tickets are also avaialble for purchase currently. There are lucrative Early Bird offers, along with Weekly Passes for all seven weeks for the tournament.
This article explores the EWC 2025 schedule and each category of ticket that you can purchase, along with its price and perks.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
EWC 2025: Schedule
As mentioned earlier, the tournament spans across seven weeks and features 25 games. Each week has different games lined up in the EWC 2025, and here is the exact schedule for these:
Week 1 (July 7 - July 13, 2025)
- Valorant
- Apex Legends
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Rensport
Week 2 (July 14 - July 20, 2025)
- League of Legends
- Free Fire
- Dota 2
- Women's MLBB
Week 3 (July 21 - July 27, 2025)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Honor of Kings
- StarCraft 2
Week 4 (July 28 - August 3, 2025)
- Overwatch 2
- PUBG Mobile
- MLBB
- Chess
Week 5 (August 4 - August 10, 2025)
- FC 25
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rainbow Six Siege (X)
Week 6 (August 11 - August 17, 2025)
- Rocket League
- PUBG Battlegrounds
- Tekken 8
- Teamfight Tactics
Week 7 (August 18 - August 24, 2025)
- Counter-Strike 2
- Street Fighter 6
- Crossfire
EWC 2025: Ticket Prices
Currently, you can purchase tickets for the Esports Wolrd Cup 2025 in the Early Bird phase. There are six types of tickets that you can purchase, and here is a list of them along with their prices:
- Weekly All Access Pass: 999 Saudi Riyal ($266 approx) for each week
- Daily All Access Pass: 180 Saudi Riyal ($48 approx) for weekdays, 220 Saudi Riyal ($59 approx) for weekends
- Tournament Pass (Premium): 160-280 Saudi Riyal ($43-$101 approx)*
- Tournament Pass (Regular): 105-250 Saudi Riyal ($28-$67 approx)*
- Champions Pass: TBA
- Special Event Pass: TBA
*Prices will depend on the game that you want to watch. Some games also have free entries. Check out the official website for more details.
What does each type of EWC 2025 ticket offer?
Here is what each ticket or pass type for the EWC 2025 offers:
Moreover, the Goodie Bag contains the following four items:
- EWC 2025 T-Shirt
- 2025 Collectible Coin
- EWC 2025 Tote Bag
- EWC Keyring (either trophy replica or triangle key)
Since the Champions Pass and Special Event Pass details are not yet available, nothing is known about their respective perks. These are the early bird prices for the other tickets. We will update this article with the regular prices and information on the two other types of passes once they are available.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.