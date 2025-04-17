EWC 2025: Schedule, Tickets, and more.

The EWC 2025 spans over seven weeks, during which there are 25 different games that various teams will compete in. All events of the tournament will take place in the Boulevard City Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia, from July 3 to August 24, 2025. While the teams and games were confirmed earlier, the exact schedule for all the events has also been finalized.

In case you want to catch the action live, tickets are also avaialble for purchase currently. There are lucrative Early Bird offers, along with Weekly Passes for all seven weeks for the tournament.

This article explores the EWC 2025 schedule and each category of ticket that you can purchase, along with its price and perks.

EWC 2025: Schedule

Each week has a different set of games (Image via Esports World Cup)

As mentioned earlier, the tournament spans across seven weeks and features 25 games. Each week has different games lined up in the EWC 2025, and here is the exact schedule for these:

Week 1 (July 7 - July 13, 2025)

Valorant

Apex Legends

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Rensport

Week 2 (July 14 - July 20, 2025)

League of Legends

Free Fire

Dota 2

Women's MLBB

Week 3 (July 21 - July 27, 2025)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Honor of Kings

StarCraft 2

Week 4 (July 28 - August 3, 2025)

Overwatch 2

PUBG Mobile

MLBB

Chess

Week 5 (August 4 - August 10, 2025)

FC 25

Call of Duty: Warzone

Rainbow Six Siege (X)

Week 6 (August 11 - August 17, 2025)

Rocket League

PUBG Battlegrounds

Tekken 8

Teamfight Tactics

Week 7 (August 18 - August 24, 2025)

Counter-Strike 2

Street Fighter 6

Crossfire

EWC 2025: Ticket Prices

Some tickets will have goodie bags with these items (Image via Esports World Cup)

Currently, you can purchase tickets for the Esports Wolrd Cup 2025 in the Early Bird phase. There are six types of tickets that you can purchase, and here is a list of them along with their prices:

Weekly All Access Pass: 999 Saudi Riyal ($266 approx) for each week

999 Saudi Riyal ($266 approx) for each week Daily All Access Pass: 180 Saudi Riyal ($48 approx) for weekdays, 220 Saudi Riyal ($59 approx) for weekends

180 Saudi Riyal ($48 approx) for weekdays, 220 Saudi Riyal ($59 approx) for weekends Tournament Pass (Premium): 160-280 Saudi Riyal ($43-$101 approx) *

160-280 Saudi Riyal ($43-$101 approx) Tournament Pass (Regular): 105-250 Saudi Riyal ($28-$67 approx) *

105-250 Saudi Riyal ($28-$67 approx) Champions Pass: TBA

TBA Special Event Pass: TBA

*Prices will depend on the game that you want to watch. Some games also have free entries. Check out the official website for more details.

What does each type of EWC 2025 ticket offer?

Here is what each ticket or pass type for the EWC 2025 offers:

Weekly All Access Pass Daily All Access Pass Tournament Pass (Premium) Tournament Pass (Regular) Attendance All games, all week All games, one day One game, all week One game, all week Fast Track entry Yes Yes Yes No Festival Activities Yes Yes No No Goodie Bag Yes No Yes No

Moreover, the Goodie Bag contains the following four items:

EWC 2025 T-Shirt

2025 Collectible Coin

EWC 2025 Tote Bag

EWC Keyring (either trophy replica or triangle key)

Since the Champions Pass and Special Event Pass details are not yet available, nothing is known about their respective perks. These are the early bird prices for the other tickets. We will update this article with the regular prices and information on the two other types of passes once they are available.

