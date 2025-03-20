Ex-HoYoverse CEO's company reveals Whispers from the Star, an AI-powered game

Cai Haoyu, HoYoverse's co-founder and former CEO (back when the company was known as MiHoYo), has announced Whispers from the Star, an upcoming game that will be powered by artificial intelligence. The title adopts an interactive format, where scenarios and conversations are generated and enhanced using AI.

There have been a lot of discussions about the use of artificial intelligence in video games. While a significant portion of the community has been vocal about the harm AI could cause, some studios have cautiously started incorporating such elements into their titles.

Trailer and summary of AI-powered sci-fi game Whispers from the Star announced by ex-HoYoverse CEO Cai Haoyu's company

Whispers from the Star's official X account has released a trailer showcasing the game and summarized it as follows:

"Your words seal her fate. When a girl named Stella crash-lands on an alien planet called Gaia, you are the only person she can contact through her communicator. Through texts, voice messages, and video calls that unfold throughout your day, guide her through a gripping story where every response could mean life or death. As you stay connected in real time, your open-ended conversations with Stella become her compass through danger. In this innovative story of hope, resilience, and wonder, you are Stella's sole chance at survival. Will your voice guide her home?"

The company publishing the title is Anuttacon, Cai Haoyu's gaming enterprise. Haoyu established Anuttacon after stepping down as HoYoverse CEO in 2023.

The announcement that Whispers from the Star is an AI-driven game has surprised many. With the SAG-AFTRA strike — an effort to prevent video game studios from replacing human voice actors with AI — still ongoing, releasing a title heavily reliant on artificial intelligence appears to be a bold move.

Closed beta test registrations for Whispers from the Star are now open. Those interested in the game can follow its official X account for the latest news and updates.

