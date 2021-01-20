Manchester City collaborating with FaZe Clan for exclusive Fortnite event  

Fortnite Pelé Cup has brought collabs from over 20 Football clubs, Manchester is one of them, and they now have a FaZe Cup.

Manchester City is beaming with pride to be apart of this historic cup. They've even published news of it on their official club page. What is strange is that this new competition comes the day directly after the Pelé Cup, and it's "featuring Fortnite" instead of being sponsored by or produced by or anything to that degree.

It had to have been done with Epic Games' consent and help. Otherwise, none of the rankings would work. Interestingly, Epic Games has made no mention of the new kickoff set, emotes, or anything related to the FaZe Cup as of writing this article. It may be that Epic Games is letting FaZe and Manchester City focus while Fortnite has its eyes on the Pelé Cup.

A new year means new updates to what you can expect from Competitive Fortnite!



Bragging Rights, LTM Tournaments, and more - read it all in our latest blog: https://t.co/Yi88riUi8s — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) January 6, 2021

The FaZe Cup notably has it's own marketing campaign and has been spread alongside the Pelé Cup. This may confuse some players but note that the FaZe Cup releases on January 21st, one day after the Pelé Cup.

Related: Fortnite Pelé Cup launches on January 20: Free rewards, new Soccer skins, tournament details, and more

Fortnite Pelé Cup said to add Manchester outfit faster

If anyone participates in the Pelé Cup, Epic Games has stated that it is likely they will receive the club outfits faster. What this means is still to be stated by Fortnite itself, but if that clue is anything to go by, maybe the outfits will be free to participants.

Advertisement

The FaZe Cup has offered their winner a free kickoff set, which looks pretty nice.

Related: Fortnite introduces new tournaments and competitive events for 2021

New Tournament:

Manchester City / Faze City Cup | Solo

January 21st



Top players will win the Kickoff Set.#Fortnitepic.twitter.com/WDaP4w5ZYq — Rift - Fortnite Leaks & News (@rift_leaks_news) January 19, 2021

Why there are two separate cups has not been answered, but it seems likely that part of the deal for Manchester to join Epic Games in their Pelé Cup was this FaZe Cup. Manchester City has been known to partner with FaZe so this might be a partnership that will continue to have more exclusive content amongst themselves.

Related: Fortnite comes to college with PlayVS Trios tournament