Fortnite Pelé Cup launches on January 20: Free rewards, new Soccer skins, tournament details and more

Fortnite Pelé Cup will be bringing a new game mode, a new competition, and new emotes to the game, as ways for players to support their favorite teams.

Fortnite Pelé Cup has just been announced to fans. Those who play and love Football (Soccer in the US) can now express their love of the game in Fortnite in a whole bunch of new ways. The first thing of note is the new Pelé emote - the air punch that he has done 1,282 times in his career.

Image via Epic Games & Pelé

Epic Games has teamed up with multiple clubs for players to swap out their outfits when the Fortnite Pelé Cup releases. The list of involved teams is displayed here.

Clubs include:

Manchester City FC

Juventus

AC Milan

Inter Milan

AS Roma

Seattle Sounders FC

Atlanta United

Los Angeles FC

Santos FC

Wolves

West Ham United FC

Sevilla FC

Sporting CP

Borussia Mönchengladbach

FC Schalke 04

VFL Wolfsburg

Rangers FC

Celtic FC

Cerezo Osaka

Melbourne City FC

Sydney FC

Western Sydney Wanderers

EC Bahia

Football (or Soccer to some) is coming to Fortnite ⚽



Your favorite clubs' Outfits, a new Creative Hub and we've teamed up with Legendary player @Pele to bring you the Pelé Cup. Compete to earn his iconic Air Punch Emote and the new Kickoff Set!



🔗: https://t.co/cIOah6XVTo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 19, 2021

A new mode where players can play Football in creative mode is being added. The players will use their own bodies and pickaxes to move the ball around and it will feature a 4v4 style tournament. In the Fortnite Pelé Cup, the losers of the first round will battle for 3rd and 4th place in the next round.

This new information about the Fortnite Pelé Cup has come out of nowhere and everyone will likely love it. Pelé himself helped advertise these new features, and it shows that he is as relevant as ever to the sport he dedicated his life to.

Fortnite Pelé Cup will release January 20th

It would not be big Fortnite news unless it involved some kind of tournament. Epic Games is unveiling a new cup where players can get the new emote and features mentioned earlier. As far as is stated, players only need to participate in the Fortnite Pelé Cup to receive the benefits.

Get ready to show your true colours while battling it out on @FortniteGame! 🔴⚫

👉🏻 https://t.co/Pfmt4a6bGH



Il modo migliore per giocare a Fortnite? In rossonero! 🔴⚫

👉🏻 https://t.co/9vAtahIut3 pic.twitter.com/h5CaD4Wnni — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 19, 2021

Players will definitely love this new Fortnite Pelé Cup.

