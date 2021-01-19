Fortnite Pelé Cup launches on January 20: Free rewards, new Soccer skins, tournament details and more

Fortnite Pelé Cup will be bringing a new game mode, a new competition, and new emotes to the game, as ways for players to support their favorite teams.
Fortnite Pelé Cup has just been announced to fans. Those who play and love Football (Soccer in the US) can now express their love of the game in Fortnite in a whole bunch of new ways. The first thing of note is the new Pelé emote - the air punch that he has done 1,282 times in his career.
Epic Games has teamed up with multiple clubs for players to swap out their outfits when the Fortnite Pelé Cup releases. The list of involved teams is displayed here.
Clubs include:
- Manchester City FC
- Juventus
- AC Milan
- Inter Milan
- AS Roma
- Seattle Sounders FC
- Atlanta United
- Los Angeles FC
- Santos FC
- Wolves
- West Ham United FC
- Sevilla FC
- Sporting CP
- Borussia Mönchengladbach
- FC Schalke 04
- VFL Wolfsburg
- Rangers FC
- Celtic FC
- Cerezo Osaka
- Melbourne City FC
- Sydney FC
- Western Sydney Wanderers
- EC Bahia
A new mode where players can play Football in creative mode is being added. The players will use their own bodies and pickaxes to move the ball around and it will feature a 4v4 style tournament. In the Fortnite Pelé Cup, the losers of the first round will battle for 3rd and 4th place in the next round.
This new information about the Fortnite Pelé Cup has come out of nowhere and everyone will likely love it. Pelé himself helped advertise these new features, and it shows that he is as relevant as ever to the sport he dedicated his life to.
Fortnite Pelé Cup will release January 20th
It would not be big Fortnite news unless it involved some kind of tournament. Epic Games is unveiling a new cup where players can get the new emote and features mentioned earlier. As far as is stated, players only need to participate in the Fortnite Pelé Cup to receive the benefits.
Players will definitely love this new Fortnite Pelé Cup.
