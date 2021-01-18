Top 5 Fortnite players as of 2021

These top players of Fortnite seem to have not let themselves be affected by 2020 because they are entering 2021 quite strong.

Williams "Zayt" Aubin will not be on this list because he has recently left pro gaming in Fortnite around a week ago.

What can be known is that if another main competition were to happen, these five would be the ones fighting for the next Fortnite world cup.

The Current Fortnite top 5 pro players

#5 - Rocco “Saf” Morales

Rocco is a player who is very adaptable. He is of value on a team and a beast in solos. He is an overall great player. He has earned more than a million dollars competing in Fortnite.

In 2020 he was quiet like some members on this list, but that doesn't take away from how well he would do had a pandemic not affected the esports tournament landscape. Indeed, he is no longer part of Ghost gaming, but that doesn't mean he's out for the count.

Parted ways with Ghost Gaming.



#4 - Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson

There is no denying the fast reflexes of Kyle Jackson. He has qualified for the Fortnite world cup a handful of times. He's won notable competitions like trios in the 2020 FNCS Grand Finals and 6th place in the world cup in 2019.

Jackson has started taking a little break from competing, but he hasn't stopped practicing. If another world cup happened,he would be in the top three players to look out for.

#3 - Benjyfishy

Benjyfishy spent 2019 as a hardcore winner, but he wasn't given that much of a chance to show off how much he's improved through 2020. He clinched first place of the FNCS week 2 invitational last year, and he has continued to stream himself practicing and playing the game.

Based on how well he was doing before the pandemic, if 2022 starts a new world cup, he'd be after Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf's title.

#2 - David "Aqua" Wang

David Wang has not stopped playing since he won Duos with his friend Emil "nyhrox" Bergquist Pedersen. He has done better in far more competitions than anyone on this list and would give Kyle "Bugja" Giersdorf, the 2019 world cup champion, a run for his title.

He may have been in the news recently for his behavior while playing Fortnite, but that doesn't mean he's ever going to stop trying to be the best player.

#1 - Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf

The Fortnite world cup was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID. That means that Kyle Giersdorf continues to hold his place at the top of the Fortnite championships.

Aside from that, Kyle was already a clear favorite among many who watch Competitive Fortnite. He is still the crowd favorite for the next world cup, and he continues to hone his skill in Fortnite as he waits for a chance at a new cup.

