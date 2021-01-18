Fortnite Redditor wins the community over with this "Fire Fight" LTM concept

A Fortnite Redditor came up with a fire-themed Limited Time Mode that has been well-liked on Reddit.

u/Joskii wants an intense LTM that is more than just the banner he made. Just on the picture, there are two Dragon weapons, a Flare Gun and a Firefly jar, which is already a lot of fire damage. The Fortnite community has since offered ideas that would make a firefight even deadlier.

Creative LTM Underwater Labs: Hide & Seek will be available in 1 hour & 45 minutes!

via: @StreakyFly pic.twitter.com/ynVCdOI26b — Raul's | Fortnite Leaks (@Raul_Official1) January 13, 2021

Other fire weapons, such as the Jack-o-Launcher and more Dragon weapons were suggested, but that would be a lot for Epic Games to add back into the game. Many suggested only wood mats for building, which would make any build battle deadly and unadvised. Fire traps were the last big suggestion, which seems too obvious to have been missed on the banner.

Related: Fortnite's fan-favorite LTM 'The Floor is Lava' set to return soon in Season 5

The concept sounds fun, and Epic Games could really take this and run with it, which is obviously what the Fortnite community wants. Elemental themed LTMs sounds too simple not to try. They could even make a fun Fortnite competition from a Fire Fight LTM.

Related: Fortnite: Sniper Shootout LTM set to release today

Fortnite LTMs have a history of changing big aspects of the game

Fortnite LTMs are basically extra game modes that add a unique twist to the match. 50v50 is exactly what it sounds like, and Unvaulted is a mode where the majority of weapons and items are those that have been taken out or vaulted from the game. These do well for a simple reason; they're refreshing and add a new reason to play the game.

Advertisement

The Floor Its Lava LTM will be available in game again very soon | #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/MOc7l6rCf8 — LunakisLeaks - Fortnite Dataminer (@LunakisLeaks) January 11, 2021

Air Royale was a memorable LTM that changed the entire concept of Fortnite. Players would hop into a plane and have dogfights in the air for the entirety of the match. The storm circle was bigger, it had a ceiling, and the players were given three lives.

Related: Fortnite cancels tomorrow’s LTM tournament in observance of Martin Luther King Day

LTMs are a staple for Fortnite and would do well to add more player based ideas.