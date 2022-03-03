Extreme 2077 takes the neon-lit world of Cyberpunk 2077 into the post-apocalypse  

Extreme 2077 is a Cyberpunk 2077 reshader mod that changes the neon-lit streets of Night City into a drab brownish hue reminiscent of a post-apocalyptic fallout look.

CD Projekt Red’s futuristic open-world action-adventure RPG Cyberpunk 2077 has had a memorable journey so far. After its reveal back in 2012, the title was hyped beyond imagination. It was pitched as a title that will redefine the RPG genre.

However, when it was released in late 2020, it was found to be rushed and unfinished with a plethora of bugs and glitches. Over the last year, CD Projekt Red has deployed several patches that have taken the title to a somewhat playable state. The biggest recent patch, the patch 1.5, introduced the next-gen versions.

Travel to the dystopian post-apocalyptic future of Cyberpunk 2077 in the latest Extreme 2077 reshader mod

CD Projekt Red promised a lot of things for Cyberpunk 2077 but had several hiccups. That’s where the modding community stepped in and has taken the game to the next level. From balancing weapon damage to adding metro, mods have breathed a new life into the title.

Extreme 2077, a reshader mod developed by Celt43, has become a recent favorite of the community. While Cyberpunk is known for its neon-lit colorful streets and highrise skyscrapers, which are further enhanced by ray-tracing, this mod brings a new color pallet to the Night City, one that is brown and drained of color, reminiscent of a post-apocalyptic setting.

The mod author Celt43 describes Extreme 2077 in the Nexus Mod description,

'Extreme 2077, dusty, polluted, toxic. On a clear day, the sun shines through a haze of dust and toxic smog. Forget blue skies and cuteness. Hot, sultry, the smog hangs in the air. Some days it's just hard to breathe. Life is hard in this toxic waste dump they call a city.'

While this mod brings continuous rain and fog, it can also be used as a normal reshade where clear sunny days can be tinted orange and very dusty looking. Extreme 2077 has been optimized to work with the latest version of Cyberpunk 2077 post patch 1.5. The Nexus Mods page for Extreme 2077 can be found here along with install instructions and guides.

Extreme 2077 is a great way to replay Cyberpunk 2077, retaining the core gameplay loop while bringing a new look.

