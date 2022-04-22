Eyes in the Dark: Release date, announcement trailer, system requirements and more

Gearbox Publishing, along with Under the Stairs, have announced their upcoming "stylish roguelight" title Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom. The game will be launched on both Steam and Epic. An announcement trailer has also been announced, providing players with what they are to expect from the title.

GearboxOfficial @GearboxOfficial



Guide Victoria Bloom as she takes up her flashlight to fight the creatures of Bloom Manor with light.



Steam:

Epic Games Store: We shone some light on Eyes in the Dark coming to Steam and Epic Games Store July 14!Guide Victoria Bloom as she takes up her flashlight to fight the creatures of Bloom Manor with light.Steam: steam.eyesinthedarkgame.com Epic Games Store: epic.eyesinthedarkgame.com We shone some light on Eyes in the Dark coming to Steam and Epic Games Store July 14! Guide Victoria Bloom as she takes up her flashlight to fight the creatures of Bloom Manor with light. Steam: steam.eyesinthedarkgame.comEpic Games Store: epic.eyesinthedarkgame.com https://t.co/nSMA7bbIO1

The trailer reveals that Eyes in the Dark will be out later in the year on July 14, with the option of pre-ordering already live. They have also shared information regarding the system requirements of the title, with the indie game not having a high hardware requirement.

"Fight with Light": Gearbox Publishing is bringing a unique indie title with Eyes in the Dark

The official blurb for the game on its website goes as follows:

"Fight with light against the dark in this “roguelight” platformer starring Victoria Bloom! Drive back the darkness that's overrun Bloom Manor and conquer swarms of creatures as you discover powerful new items to upgrade your arsenal. Are you ready to enter the ever-changing manor?"

Players will take on the role of Victoria Bloom, a young girl in an ever-changing Bloom Manor who is looking for her family. The visuals depicted in the trailer beautifully capture the central mechanics of light and dark. The layout and content of the building shift with every run.

Players will also have to choose from new boons and corresponding weaknesses, balancing between power and difficulty. They will be tasked with using their flashlights and eradicating the monsters in the manor to save Victoria and her grandfather. They will also be able to find items like "new gadgets, weapon modules, and upgrades" to grow their arsenals for future runs.

In Eyes in the Dark, Victoria will try to wrest control of the mansion from the darkness and its powerful and gigantic Guardians while she completes quests and unlocks the secrets of her family. Players will also have the freedom to find their own synergy for their playthrough. The website states:

"Find new items and combine their effects via tinkering to discover surprising synergies. Will you throw Matches that burn your enemies or finish them off with an Electricity Bulb that chains to multiple monsters? Should you upgrade the flashlight to do more damage or increase its range? What gadget better suits your style: double-jump or slow-time?"

Speaking of the title, Filip Neduk, game designer at Under the Stairs, stated:

“Eyes in the Dark creates an atmosphere of loneliness and isolation, all while giving you the tools to ultimately come out of the experience as a stronger person. Victoria’s trial – going through the mansion alone and facing her fears – mirrors the player’s need to learn and master the mechanics of the game to progress; you both go through this adventure together.”

The system requirements of the game are as follows:

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Core 2 Duo

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Integrated graphics card

Storage: 800 MB available space

Sound Card: Yes

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10

Processor: 2.4 GHz Quad Core 2.0 (or higher)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4000 and higher, ATI Radeon HD-Series 4650 and higher, Nvidia GeForce 2xx-Series and up

Storage: 800 MB available space

Sound Card: Yes

The striking visual style (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom will be available on both Epic and Steam on July 14. Those who pre-order the title will receive a copy of the game's original soundtrack upon launch.

Edited by R. Elahi