"F*** this game": CS2 player loses over $2000 worth skins to API scam

A CS2 player recently fell victim to an API scam and lost an expensive range of skins. The collection was seemingly worth well over $2000. It had the rare Gamma Doppler Falchion Knife, a Containment Breach AWP, an Acid Fade AK-47, as well as a wide range of StatTrak skins.
The Counter-Strike 2 player, who goes by u/slavictracksuit69 on Reddit, was frustrated and wanted to quit the game altogether. They said in a post on the platform:
"F*** this game, and f*** scammers. API scammed, no trade request, steam guard still enabled."
Other Redditors sympathized with the original poster. One user advised the OP to file a Steam support ticket in hopes of getting back all the skins they lost to the trading scam.
Another player recalled their own experience trading skins in the past. They noted how they were having a good time making money and purchasing skins before a scam ended it all for them.
Other Redditors were more concerned with how people could fall victim to these sorts of scams. According to them, a little bit of caution could go a long way in preventing such theft.
One CS2 fan found it difficult to believe that players keep falling for these scams. They added that they are very careful about any link they click on.
One Redditor said they make sure they don't get scammed online by checking the API page on their Steam profile.
What is an API scam in CS2?
Counter-Strike 2 has skins that can be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. In fact, the most expensive CS2 skin was recently sold for over a million dollars. Naturally, there are many scammers looking to profit off of unsuspecting sellers.
Steam has an API key that can be used to make trades. Taking advantage of it, scammers send players fake links through various methods in order to get a trade deal.
Once you click on these phishing links, the website takes you to a fake Steam. Now, the scammers will collect your details and make a fake trade offer. The skins will then go to the scammer, and you won't receive your money.
Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!