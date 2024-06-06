CS2's most expensive skin reportedly sold for over $1,000,000

CS2's most expensive skin has reportedly been sold for a staggering amount. A StatTrak Factory New AK-47 Blue Gem pattern 661 was recently publicly sold for over $1 million. The reports came in from popular CS2 insider @JakeSucky on X along with various other sources. It is reported that the deal was brokered by @roflm0nster and prolific skin trader @zipelCS who is from Denmark.

The weapon was up for sale and was bought over the price range by an unknown buyer on June 5, 2024.

CS2's most expensive skin reportedly sold for over $1 million

The buyer of CS2's most expensive skin remains unknown and has also chosen not to reveal the exact price figure they paid. However, the original broker @roflm0nster addressed how multiple offers were rejected.

After informing them that multiple $1 million offers had already been rejected, they asked people to reach their own conclusions about the price range. Initially, the skin's buyout was advertised at $1.5 million. It was later reduced to the abovementioned price, before striking the deal with the reported buyer.

It's interesting to note that Jake Lucky responded to their original post mentioning how this isn't CS2's most expensive skin. However, it is the most expensive skin to be publicly sold.

The most expensive skin to ever exist in Counter-Strike 2 is a melee skin called the Karambit Case Hardened Blue Gem. It has an estimated value of over $1.5 million. It is an extremely rare knife skin, hence, the value.

In fact, it is so rare that CS2 players have a one in a 375 million chance to obtain it. And reportedly only one has ever been seen in the game's history and that knife was not publicly sold. It would also make sense to not sell such a rare CS2 skin and just preserve it over time. It is likely still the most expensive skin in the game.

AWP Dragon Lore­ (Souvenir) which can reach highs of $227,000 is also considered one of CS2's most expensive skins. However, the AK-47 Blue Gem pattern 661 is currently the highest-selling in the game's history.

