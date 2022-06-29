F1 2022 Force Feedback not working and how to possibly fix it

The F1 2022 game has had a positive launch, and franchise fans are enjoying some of the new features that the latest entry successfully brought to the table.

While the racer is highly enjoyable, its launch has been plagued with a fair number of bugs and errors, making many have a rather tough time having a better title experience.

One such issue that many of the community members have been reporting is the “Force Feedback not working” error. It has become a prevalent problem amongst players, ranging from a total lack of feedback to a very mild one at maximum in-game configuration levels.

As it’s just the first day of launch, the issue, for now, has been reported for devices like the Logitech g920, g29, Thrustmaster T300, and Fanatec CSL DD. Complaints suggest that there is hardly any feedback on these devices in many scenarios, with the game going as far as not recognizing the wheel and pedal input.

The following guide will go over some of the possible fixes that F1 2022 players can look to employ to solve the “Force Feedback not working” error in the game.

The Force Feedback has once again become dysfunctional in F1 2022

There, unfortunately, is no permanent fix to the Force Feedback issue in F1 2022, as it has been one of the most popular recurring errors in F1 video games. Players often have to wait for the developers to deploy a patch or a hotfix to address the issues.

However, fans can employ a few methods to fix the Force Feedback problem, even if it’s a temporary solution.

1) Reinstall all the device drivers

One of the more basic and, at times, potent solutions will be to uninstall and then reinstall the wheel drivers of the devices. Players can do this by uninstalling the drivers from the Control Panel, rebooting the PC, and then reinstalling them.

This will likely solve the issue by allowing the game to recognize the input device.

2) Hardware issues

The issue can be with the device itself or the USB port the wheels are jacked into. Players should try them out in other racing games to see if they work. If not, then the problem is on the hardware front.

However, if the wheels work on other titles and not on F1 2022, then fans can look to switch around the USB ports and see if the game recognizes the device on a separate USB input.

3) Steam configuration tweaks

Another viable solution would be to locate the Steam folder on their system and look for F1 2022. Players will then find a DirectX file which will be named F1_2022_dx12.exe. Upon right-clicking on it, they can provide it with administrative privileges and set the situation config of the device to 50.

It’s a good fix but might not work 100% of the time.

4) Play around with the in-game settings

Often on default settings, the game might likely have automatically turned off the Force Feedback. Hence, players will need to navigate to the main settings page of the game, and under Generic settings, they will be provided with the option to turn FFB on or off.

This is the only viable solution to F1 2022’s Force Feedback error. Players can finally reinstall the game and check again as a last resort. However, if they have exhausted all options, it’s best to wait for the developers to fix the issue with a patch.

