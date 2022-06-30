F1 22 game Icons: List of MyTeam drivers available in the game

F1 22 is finally live, and franchise fans are having a very fun time trying out some of the new and improved features that Codemasters has introduced in the game. One such feature is the MyTeam Icon list, which the developers had initially presented in F1 2021.

This feature allows players to recruit talent from Formula 1's rich history of amazing drivers; however, only those added to the driver pool will be the ones that players will be able to recruit.

In the latest franchise entry, Codemasters has kept some of the drivers from the previous game and has added new ones to the roster. In F1 22, players will be able to make the most of the features in the game as well as their dream grid line-ups.

This article will go over all the Icons listed in the game and also the overall ratings of each of the drivers.

All the Icons listed in F1 22

Here are the names of the all the driver Icons that players will have access to in the game:

Michael Schumacher (from F1 2021)

Ayrton Senna (from F1 2021)

Alain Prost (from F1 2021)

Jenson Button (from F1 2021)

David Coulthard (from F1 2021)

Felipe Massa (from F1 2021)

Jacques Villeneuve (new to F1 22)

Mark Webber (new to F1 22)

Nico Hulkenberg (new to F1 22)

All the Driver Icon ratings in the game are mentioned below:

F1 Driver Icon overall ratings (Image via Codemasters)

According to the developers, the individual driver rankings will be based on the following:

Experience (EXP): This will establish the driver's rating based on the number of races they have been a part of over their career.

Racecraft (RAC): This is related to a driver's ability to finish at a much higher position than where they started the race.

Awareness (AWA): Awareness rating is based on a driver's time spent in Steward's room. Interestingly, real-world incidents will impact the score in this category.

Pace (PAC): This attribute is determined by how close a driver is to the fastest qualifying and race lap time. Drivers who beat their teammates are also taken under consideration.

However, to be able to have access to Villeneuve, Webber, and Hulkenberg, the three new MyTeam Icons, players will be required to purchase the Champions Edition. Moreover, it's likely that the new driver Icons might be introduced in the form of a paid DLC at a much later date.

Additionally, the game also comes with the three-game modes: Career Mode, My Team, and F1 Life.

The F1 Life is a new inclusion in the franchise that will allow players to connect with drivers from all across the world while wearing their own customizable gear. F1 Life is like an intelligent hub area that will allow racers to directly jump into multiplayer matches and participate in games like time trials and other challenges.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far