F1 22 reveal date, where to watch, time for all regions, and more

On April 21, 2022, the F1 22 reveal is slated to happen on the EA website. There’s precious little known at the moment, but more should be clarified when the reveal happens.

Reliable leaker Tom Henderson posted the notification from the EA website and has also talked about some reported additions to the game in recent months.

F1 22 will be revealed tomorrow, April 21st.

Massive reveal for F1 22 coming April 21, 2022

Based on leaks, some pretty sizable changes are coming into the game. The F1 LIFE mode and the addition of supercars are featured in the game. As far as actual announcements, fans will have to wait until tomorrow. F1 22 will be receiving its reveal on the EA website at 11 AM EST on April 21, 2022.

F1 22 (the game) is making some questionable changes this year.



More news this week!

F1 2022 reveal times

EST: April 21, 2022, 11 AM

PST: April 21, 2022, 8 AM

BST: April 21, 2022, 4 PM

CET: April 21, 2022, 5 PM

IST: April 21, 2022, 8:30 PM

JST: April 22, 2022, 12 AM

EA has confirmed nothing concrete as to what will be discussed in tomorrow’s reveal, but fans are hoping for a release date and other major features.

Previous leaks have talked about F1 LIFE instead of the story mode. It is rumored to give players a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of Formula 1 racers in F1 22.

For those confused, Career mode (driver & my team) is still in the game, but story mode has been cut.



For the F1 folk doubting the info... I'm sorry lol

It will also have them able to purchase and collect a variety of luxury items (watches, designer glasses, et cetera). According to leaks, fans of the story mode will have to wait until 2023. Time constraints prevented it from being in F1 22.

Supercars should also be added to the game. Players will be able to buy these supercars, as well as race them online against other players on 23 tracks. Unfortunately, they will allegedly not be racing against F1 cars.

F1 cars will not be racing against Supercars, unfortunately (Image via EA)

There is also talk about crossplay being in the game for the first time so that fans can play with their friends on other platforms. Crossplay may not be available at launch, however. VR support has also been discussed.

Crossplay is rumored for the upcoming F1 22 game, but it's also being said that it won't be coming with the launch of the title (Image via EA)

Since F1 is receiving new regulations in 2022, fans can be excited about new cars coming to the game. These cars should be shorter and narrower, meaning they will be significantly different when it comes to in-game driving.

As with all things, these potential leaks need to be taken with a grain of salt, but if true, these could be some pretty serious changes to the title as it continues development. When the reveal comes from EA, fans will have to wait and see what is announced on April 21.

