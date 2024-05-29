F1 24: 10 drivers with highest Awareness, ranked

EA Sports ranks the drivers in F1 24 based on a bunch of different characteristics. The first is Racecraft, which is a driver's ability to work through the pack. Experience is the second one and takes results into account. It contributes to the early and mid-stages of a driver's career.

Pace is the third characteristic, based on which drivers are ranked. It determines how fast they tend to complete laps; those with a higher Pace rating will drive faster and take less time to make a lap.

Lastly, there's Awareness, which is how often a certain driver will commit errors that cost them time penalties. Those with a high rating in terms of this attribute will find themselves avoiding the stewards' room more often. Since this is an extremely important characteristic, here are the top 10 drivers with the highest Awareness in F1 24, ranked.

10) Zhou Guanyu

Zhou Ganyu has 82 awareness (Image via EA Sports)

Zhou Ganyu is not the best of the bunch, but his Awareness deserves some praise. Rated 82 when it comes to this attribute, he often avoids making silly errors that would lead to time penalties. His Awareness rating is excellent, considering Guanyu only has a 68 Experience rating.

9) George Russell

George Russel's 84 awareness isn't even his best stat (Image via EA Sports)

George Russell is one of the best drivers in F1 24, and his Awareness rating of 84 plays a big role in that. Combining his high Awareness with his ridiculous Pace and Racecraft allows him to easily overtake his opponents on the track.

8) Nico Hulkenberg

Hulkenberg has ample experience to complement his 85 awareness (Image via EA Sports)

Nico Hulkenberg also boasts an admirable Awareness rating of 85. He is overall an excellent driver, with all of his stats hovering over 80. However, it's Nico's excellent Awareness and wealth of experience that allows him to hang with the best.

7) Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo has 85 awareness and 89 experience allowing him to hang with the best drivers in F1 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Daniel Ricciardo has the same awareness rating as Nico Hulkenberg at 85. However, if you pit the two against each other, his Experience rating of 89 and excellent Pace give him the edge over his opponent.

6) Lando Norris

Lando Norris is one of the best drivers in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Lando Norris is the third driver in F1 24 to have an awareness rating of 85. However, that's not his best stat. Norris' Pace rating goes up to 90, with Racecraft at 89. So, while he doesn't have a ton of experience, he can still do well, thanks to his excellent stats.

5) Carlos Sainz Jr.

Sainz Jr. has some excellent racecraft to pair with his awareness (Image via EA Sports)

Carlos Sainz Jr. has an awareness rating of 89, making him one of the best at avoiding penalties. When you pair that with his excellent Racecraft of 93, he can leave even the best drivers in the dust.

4) Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc's awareness and racecraft are some of the highest in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Charles Leclerc is another prodigy who has an impressive Awareness rating of 90. He is on the same team as Sainz Jr.; however, he has more Pace than him, allowing him to be more consistent with his lap times.

3) Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is easily one of the best drivers in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Lewis Hamilton's stats have taken a hit this year, but he still has one of the highest Awareness ratings in the game at 92. When you pair this with his Experience —which stands at 97 — and 90-rated Racecraft, he becomes tough to beat for just about every other driver.

2) Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is the best driver in F1 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Verstappen is one of the best at avoiding errors, as his Awareness rating of 94 stands above everyone else but one driver. However, what truly steals the show is his 98 Racecraft, which allows him to outright beat almost any driver in a race. He has one of the highest driver ratings in F1 24.

1) Valtteri Bottas

Bottas' pace and racecraft hold him back (Image via EA Sports)

Bottas must see things in slow motion thanks to his ridiculously high Awareness rating of 97. However, his Pace and Racecraft ratings of 83 and 72, respectively, leave a lot to be desired. If Bottas was just a little faster and had some tricks up his sleeve, he'd be one of the best drivers in F1 24.

