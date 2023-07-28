F1 Manager 2023 Standard Edition vs Digital Deluxe Edition: Which one to pick?

F1 Manager 2023 is currently up for pre-order as Frontier Development prepares to launch the second installment in its management simulation series, which was introduced in 2022. In this title, players will put themselves in the shoes of F1 team principals. The community can pick between two different editions of this title: Standard and Digital Deluxe.

The two versions are quite different from each other in terms of content and price. The Standard Edition is cheaper, but its Digital Deluxe sibling offers extra content. This can make purchasing F1 Manager 2023 a hard choice, so a careful analysis of both variants is important.

F1 Manager 2023 Standard Edition content and price

F1 Manager 2023's Standard Edition has been priced at $54.99, and you will get extra items if you decide to pre-purchase it. Its main content is the base game you can access from July 31, 2023, onwards. Pre-ordering this version will offer three exclusive race moments, including one for the all-new Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

F1 Manager 2023 Digital Deluxe Edition content and price

This edition will also include the full game. However, there are a couple of massive benefits that you'll get for the additional amount you spend.

Four days of early access, which has already commenced from July 27. If you choose to pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition right now, you'll not have to wait for the next two days (as of writing).

Exclusive 12 custom scenarios, which will enhance your default experience.

Unlike many video games released these days, you'll have to pay only $10 more for this variant (typically, it's $20 for most titles). This means you'll get this version for $64.99.

Which F1 Manager 2023 Edition should you buy?

The answer depends on what kind of experience you want. For starters, the amount of replayability with this game is enormous, as there's no limit to when one of your saves has to end. You can then pick another team and have a fresh experience altogether.

There are absolutely no shackles on what you'll be able to do in this game. Moreover, it's a true sandbox experience like its predecessor. Hence, this title will come with no shortage of content, even in its Standard Edition. However, if you want the early access or are a hardcore F1 fan, this title's Digital Deluxe version is worth spending ten more bucks.

If you got bored, this variant's 12 custom scenarios will provide a fresh experience and extend the shelf life of this game.