F1 Manager 24 announced: Pre-order details, platforms, and more explored

Frontier Developments has finally unveiled details on its latest management simulation title, F1 Manager 24. While the developers are yet to announce a confirmed release date for the upcoming F1 Manager title, they did reveal a few key details regarding the pre-order as well as which platforms the game is targeting.

While the short reveal trailer released by Frontier Developments did showcase an in-engine render of the game, there wasn't any dedicated gameplay snippet. However, the trailer did showcase one aspect very prominently, that being the vehicle customization, which seems to be playing a big role this time around.

Here's everything you need to know about F1 Manager 24, including the announced pre-order details, release window, platforms, and more.

Frontier Developments announces F1 Manager 24 with a Summer 2024 release window

The short announcement trailer starts with a look at the various livery, paint job, and body customization options that will be available at players' fingertips. While customization has always been a big aspect of the F1 and F1 Manager games, it never took center stage in the trailers and marketing of the previous titles in the series.

Surprisingly enough, F1 Manager 24 will be released as a cross-gen title, coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

Despite the game being a cross-gen title, the visuals showcased in the teaser trailer hint at a massive visual upgrade compared to the previous year's F1 Manager. It also seems to be using a brand-new lighting engine, although Frontier Developments is yet to confirm anything regarding the game's technical aspects.

Apart from customization, the trailer also hints at a revamped career mode, akin to the recently revealed F1 24 by Codemasters. However, Frontier Developments has not revealed any specific details regarding the changes that can be expected in F1 Manager 24's career mode, compared to previous titles in the series.

While the developers did not reveal a specific release date for the title, they did announce a Summer 2024 release window. This hints at a potential release somewhere between June 30, 2024, and August 1, 2024. However, do take this with a grain of salt since it's mere speculation on our part.

The game also comes packed with 24 races, new cars, new Team Principals, and an updated F1 Sprint race format. Additionally, for the career mode, you can pick from one of the 10 official F1 teams, or you can choose to create your own from scratch.

F1 Manager 2024 will also feature a new mentality system for the drivers and staff, bringing an entirely new element for you to manage and be mindful of. It seems this time around players won't just be managing the finances and fuel economy, but also how their team's morale is kept up, to carve their path to glory.

Last year, we reviewed F1 Manager 23 and were really impressed by its robust career mode, the improvements made to the game's AI, and its stellar presentation. And given Frontier Development's track record, we expect the studio's latest title, F1 Manager 24, to be a similar, if not better experience as its predecessor.