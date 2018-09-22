FaceIt Major London 2018: Astralis and Liquid through to semi-finals

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay FOLLOW ANALYST News 37 // 22 Sep 2018, 18:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Quarter-finals of the FaceIt London 2018 Major are over. The 4 semi-finalists have been decided. Astralis face Liquid in a mouth-watering rematch. MiBR will face Na'Vi in a clash of the Titans. The Major is just two days from completion and the stakes are as high as ever.

For now, let us take a look at the last two Quarter-final matches.

Quarter Final 3: Team Liquid vs HellRaisers

Team Liquid are NA's strongest team and their biggest hope for this Major. The team of US, Canadian and Brazilians have lived up to expectations as they beat HellRaisers and have lost only 1 map thus far with a record of 8-1.

The series began on Liquid's pick- Mirage. Liquid had a dream start as they won the first 7 rounds. HR got one back but Liquid again rallied and picked up 5 more before losing the last 2 rounds. The first half ended 12-3 to Liquid. HR won the first 3 rounds of the second half but they couldn't mount a comeback and lost the game 16-10.

We moved on to Dust II which was HR's pick. HR started strong taking the first 4 rounds but Liquid rebounded to take the next 6. They traded rounds to end the first half 9-6 to Liquid. Liquid won the pistol of the second half but couldn't manage a single more round as HR won 10 consecutive rounds to win 16-10.

The last map was Cache which was left over. Liquid took the pistol round and the next 3. HR bounced back with 3 of their own but Liquid hit back winning 6 more rounds in a row. HR took the last 2 rounds to end the half 10-5 to Liquid. Liquid won the first 5 rounds of the 2nd half and on match point, they lost 3 rounds in a row before finally clinching the winning round to end the game at 16-8.

Keith 'NAF' Markovic was the clear MVP of the series as he had a 1.39 rating and 64 kills split among 3 maps.

Quarter Final 4: Astralis vs Faze Clan

The match of the night was Astralis vs Faze. Two of the strongest teams in the world faced off in this epic clash. Astralis are the bookmakers' favorite to win this Major and they proved why as they won 2-0 against Faze and booked their spot in the Semi-Finals.

The series began on Mirage where Faze won the first 3 rounds. Astralis would come back and win 9 in a row to put the pressure back on Faze. Faze would manage just one more round in the half ending it at 11-4 for the Danes. Astralis won the pistol of the second half but Faze stringed 7 rounds in a row off the back of an anti-eco win. The teams would then trade the final rounds as Astralis clinched victory 16-14.

The second map was Inferno which was Astralis' pick. The first half was action packed as both teams traded rounds. In the end, Faze came up on top and finished the round 10-5. But Astralis' CT side was a thing of beauty as they won 9 rounds in a row before dropping 2 rounds. Those two rounds weren't enough for Faze as Astralis won the map 16-12.

Nicola 'device' Reetz was the MVP of the series with a rating of 1.16 although Peter 'dupreeh' Rasmussen had the most kills with 46.

Astralis will face Team Liquid and Na'Vi will face MiBR in the semifinals tonight. Catch it live on Twitch, SteamTV or YouTube.