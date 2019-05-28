FACEIT reveal first Apex Legends Esports series

Los Angeles, May 28th, 2019: FACEIT, the world’s most popular competitive gaming platform and organisers of some of the largest eSports events in Europe and North America, are pleased to reveal ‘FACEIT Pro Series: Apex Legends,’ the first officially licensed Apex Legends eSports series featuring solely professional players. This landmark series will see sixteen of the biggest eSports organisations in the world showcase their brand new Apex Legends rosters as they compete in a points based series across eight $5,000 tournaments throughout the summer, with an additional $10,000 seasonal prize pool up for grabs for the overall highest scoring team.

The first event in the FACEIT Pro Series: Apex Legends kicks off at 2PM PST/5PM EST on May 31st and each event day will run for four hours. Teams set to compete are Cloud9, 100 Thieves, TSM, Team Liquid, CLG, Gen.G, Misfits, Immortals, NRG, Complexity, Dignitas, Fnatic, G2 and T1. At each event one team will compete and broadcast from the FACEIT Studios in LA whilst the others compete online via the FACEIT platform. The entirety of the series will be broadcast live on the FACEIT TV Twitch channel, and all players will also be streaming on their own Twitch channels. The series will feature expert commentary and analysis from FACEIT CS:GO dream team James Bardolph and Daniel ‘DDK’ Kapadia live from LA, with more talent to be revealed soon.

The FACEIT Pro Series: Apex Legends qualifier will span two days from May 29th-30th and will feature twenty teams selected from the Apex Pro Discord competing across twenty matches, and the top two teams will qualify for the series. The FACEIT Pro Series: Apex Legends follows on from the success of the T1 x FACEIT Apex Legends Invitational in March, and the FACEIT Global Summit: PUBG Classic in April and will see FACEIT continue to break new ground in battle royale eSports.

“This is the first event where these titans of the eSports industry can really show what their Apex Legends rosters are made of and we’re thrilled to play a part in establishing the competitive ecosystem for one of the most exciting titles in the world right now,” said Michele Attisani, Co-Founder & CBO of FACEIT. “We’ve created a dynamic setup which will split the broadcast between the teams streaming online and the team and broadcast talent in our studio in Santa Monica for a seamless viewer experience for fans.”

The FACEIT Pro Series: Apex Legends will be broadcast live on twitch.tv/faceittv

Each event day will run for a duration of four hours, starting at 2:00 PM PST/5 PM EST:

Event day 1: May 31

Event day 2: June 14

Event day 3: June 21

Event day 4: June 28

Event day 5: July 5

Event day 6: July 12

Event day 7: July 19

Event day 8: July 26