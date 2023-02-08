Fact Check: Are there consequences for stealing a Fwooper Feather for Garreth in Hogwarts Legacy?

When bonding with your classmates in Hogwarts Legacy, the game’s social system will allow you to do more to learn more about them as the narrative progresses. As you continue to interact with them throughout the school year, they will ask you to do a few things for them, and some of these tasks can put you on the spot.

One such task is to steal the Fwooper Feather for Garreth Weasley, a request you get assigned during your first Potions class in Hogwarts.

What makes this decision difficult is that you will have to steal it from Professor Sharp’s office when you go there to fetch a couple of ingredients. This has led many in the community to question whether stealing from a professor will negatively affect the game.

Fortunately, irrespective of your choice to steal the item, there will be no impact on the narrative, and neither will there be any consequences for it in Hogwarts Legacy.

Stealing the Fwooper Feather will have no consequence in Hogwarts Legacy

Garreth's cauldron will suddenly start to have colorful explosions if you do decide to steal the Fwooper Feather from Professor Sharp after you brew the Edurus Potion as instructed in class. This will then prompt Professor Sharp to have a word with you for helping Garreth brew something this diabolical in class.

If you choose not to steal the feather from the Professor’s office in Hogwarts Legacy, Garreth will say they will figure something out to make the potion work. After you brew the Edurus Potion, the outcome for Garreth’s cauldron will remain the same, and it will start giving off colorful explosions.

However, this time, Professor Sharp will not reprimand you and instead have a word with Garreth. While opting not to steal the feather will keep you in Professor Sharp’s good books, it will not win you anything extra or have any other consequences for the rest of the narrative in the game.

Most student-related requests in Hogwarts Legacy are relatively simple and often do not have any other impact on the narrative. However, it lets you have a fresh perspective of them and their background and story.

The RPG has a tremendous social system that does add a fair bit of immersion to how Avalanche Software brought the Wizarding World to life.

