The Dead Space remake was launched on January 27, 2023, for the PC and the next generation of home consoles. Created as a complete remake within the excellent Frostbite engine, the revamped game stays largely faithful to the original 2008 version of the same name while offering minor but impactful improvements in the form of several quality-of-life features.

Following a simultaneous release on multiple platforms, players may be curious whether the game will also be available via the ever-popular Xbox Game Pass service, which this article will attempt to answer.

Note: Some parts of the article are purely speculative, where the author has expressed his opinion.

The Dead Space remake is not available via Game Pass

Unfortunately, the Dead Space remake is unavailable via Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service. Developers Motive Studio and publishers Electronic Arts have not commented on the situation either at the time of writing this article.

However, gamers with access to Game Pass Ultimate can enjoy a discount of 10 percent on the title on either the regular or deluxe editions for an effective price of $53.99 or 4050 INR on the Xbox Series X/S. PC prices will differ.

Will the remake be released for the Game Pass in the future?

While the future is still uncertain, it is to be noted that major AAA titles from Electronic Arts have consistently been added to the EA Play section of Game Pass a few months after their initial launch. Players can only hope the same treatment will follow for the Dead Space remake on both PC and console.

To access EA Play via the Game Pass, gamers must first either subscribe to the PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate, as the base tier available for consoles does not come bundled with EA Play.

What is Game Pass?

Game Pass is used to collectively refer to both Xbox and PC versions of the same subscription service from Microsoft. The service offers a large selection of video games, including titles from Electronic Arts (depending on the subscription tier) - all available for download for a modest monthly fee on both console and PC.

The service was first launched on June 1, 2017, and has since exploded in popularity, with Microsoft offering first-party AAA titles from day one of the service.

Game Pass also includes extra features such as online play (via Xbox Live Gold), cloud gaming, and cloud save data management.

