Fact Check: Is Need for Speed Unbound on Game Pass?

Need for Speed Unbound has finally been released, and fans of the franchise are loving some of its new features.

While many players are curious about some of the title's gameplay aspects, others are wondering if the new Need for Speed entry is available on the Xbox and PC Game Pass.

Microsoft's subscription model has been the go-to for many gamers when it comes to trying out new titles for a monthly fee. This is why it’s not surprising that players want to see NFS Unbound as part of the ever-expanding Game Pass library.

Unfortunately, Need for Speed Unbound is not entirely present on the Game Pass just yet. The title has been available on Game Pass Ultimate since its official launch on November 29, 2022. However, players will only get to play 10 hours of the game before needing to purchase it to enjoy the rest of the content.

Community speculation hints that the complete Need for Speed Unbound will make it to Game Pass in summer or fall 2023

As mentioned earlier, while players can enjoy Need for Speed Unbound on Game Pass Ultimate, they will only be able to play the first 10 hours. Once the playtime is up, they will need to purchase the game from the platform store if they wish to continue with their progression.

The Xbox and PC Game Pass will not allow players to enjoy the game after the 10-hour mark no matter which subscription model they may have purchased.

However, this does not mean that Need for Speed Unbound will not be making its way to the Game Pass in its entirety. Community speculations hint that the entire game is likely to be made a part of the subscription model sometime in the summer or fall of 2023.

This speculation stems from the fact that previous EA titles have been released on Game Pass around six to 12 months after their official release.

It’s likely that franchise fans will get to play the entire version of NFS Unbound on Game Pass sometime between July and November (or even earlier). Hence, fans are advised to keep an eye out for updates in the coming months.

Poll : 0 votes