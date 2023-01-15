Fact Check: Is One Piece Odyssey on Xbox Game Pass?

One Piece Odyssey was one of the most anticipated releases from Bandai Namco in January 2023. With the game now finally live, it seems the developers have delivered on all their promises, as the title has garnered a positive response from critics and One Piece fans alike.

There has also been a fair bit of curiosity amongst the community as to what they will be able to expect from the game, along with some of its core features. Many are also curious if the title has made its way to the Xbox or PC Game Pass.

Unfortunately, those looking to try out One Piece Odyssey on Microsoft's subscription model will not be able to find the game in the Game Pass library.

While the title did release for all major platforms, including PlayStation 4. PlayStation 5. However, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S did not have a day-one launch for the Game Pass.

One Piece Odyssey is currently not part of Xbox or PC Game Pass

At the time of writing this article, One Piece Odyssey is not currently available in the Xbox or PC Game Pass library. Fans looking to try out Bandai Namco’s latest open-world RPG will be required to purchase and download the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S to try it out.

While there are currently no plans to introduce the title to Microsoft’s subscription model, Bandai Namco may reconsider this stance in the coming months and years.

Odyssey has garnered a positive response from the player base, and there will indeed be a significant boom in the number of One Piece fans trying the game out if it does make its way to the Game Pass.

There is a high possibility of the game making its way to the Pass, as the speculation comes from the fact that Bandai Namco has brought many of its titles to the subscription model in previous years.

Some of the most iconic names on the list are Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered and One Piece Pirate Warriors 4.

If any One Piece game makes its way to the Game Pass library, the developers will likely look to do the same with One Piece Odyssey.

