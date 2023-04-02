EA Sports PGA Tour is a popular series of golf video games from Electronic Arts that was first released in 1990. Held as one of the major titles to innovate the gameplay that has become synonymous with the series, it has been multi-platform since its very first days, appearing on mainline consoles like the PlayStation 3 and even on handhelds like the Nintendo Game Boy.

Naturally, this has raised several questions about the cross-playability of the title on modern hardware.

EA Sports PGA Tour has no crossplay available at the time of writing this article

As mentioned here by the official support page of Electronic Arts, the game has no official cross play support yet (Image via Electronic Arts)

Publisher Electronic Arts has confirmed that EA Sports PGA Tour has no crossplay support as of now, hence players cannot play with their friends across other platforms.

However, cross platform progression is available since launch and progress can be easily transferred between PC, PlayStation, and Xbox at any time.

Interestingly, Electronic Arts has not yet denied the eventual release of a post-launch patch to support crossplay among its various platforms, although the actual release of the same is not yet finalized or confirmed.

What can players expect from EA Sports PGA Tour?

EA Sports PGA Tour is the latest installment in the PGA Tour series of golf simulation video games from Electronic Arts. Initially announced in March 2021, the game was developed on the in-house Frostbite engine and is scheduled for a next-generation exclusive release, leaving the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One lineup of home consoles in the dust.

Several new features have been added to the game, including the addition of “Pure Strike” - a new gameplay mechanic that adds parts of golf shots. It is also fully integrated with ShotLink and TrackMan, allowing for full statistical analysis of the PGA Tour’s data pool.

Additionally, the title also features 30 fully playable courses upon launch alone, with iconic players such as Cameron Champ, Nelly Korda, Xander Schauffele, and Lexi Thompson.

EA Sports PGA Tour is scheduled to be released on April 7 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. The game has suffered numerous setbacks and delays since its initial March 2021 announcement but is shaping up to be the ultimate experience for both fans and newcomers to the series alike.

For more PGA Tour updates and announcements, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.

