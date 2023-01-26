Fact Check: Will Hi-Fi Rush be free to play?

A surprise addition to this year’s first Xbox Developer Direct, Hi-Fi Rush is a brand new entry from developers Tango Frameworks and publisher Bethesda Softworks. This uber-style hack-and-slash-based rhythm fighter follows protagonist Chai and his team of rebels as they face off against an evil megacorporation.

Hi-Fi RUSH @hifiRush



Introducing Hi-Fi RUSH, an over-the-top action game where stylish combat and platforming are synced to the music!



Available TODAY on Xbox Series X|S via Xbox Game Pass & PC! *Mic tap* Is this thing on? Then LET'S ROCK!Introducing Hi-Fi RUSH, an over-the-top action game where stylish combat and platforming are synced to the music!Available TODAY on Xbox Series X|S via Xbox Game Pass & PC! #DeveloperDirect *Mic tap* Is this thing on? Then LET'S ROCK! 🎸Introducing Hi-Fi RUSH, an over-the-top action game where stylish combat and platforming are synced to the music!Available TODAY on Xbox Series X|S via Xbox Game Pass & PC! #DeveloperDirect https://t.co/UTxaQZOtrN

With many free-to-play titles having been announced in recent years, players may also be curious as to whether this title will follow the same treatment. The answer, unfortunately, is not what they are looking for.

Hi-Fi Rush is a premium title with no free-to-play model

Despite best expectations, Hi-Fi Rush is not a free-to-play title and can be purchased for PC and the Xbox Series X/S. Fortunately, however, it does not include any microtransactions and is a complete single-player experience.

Thankfully, gamers with access to both PC and Xbox versions of Game Pass can play the game effectively from day one thanks to the subscription service. As such, it can be considered a "free" download for this subset of players.

How much would it cost to purchase a copy of Hi-Fi Rush?

For players who want to own a copy of the game or those without access to a subscription of Game Pass, this is a moderately priced title, available on the following platforms:

PC: Available on both Steam and Microsoft Store, and costs $29.99 or 1799 INR.

Available on both Steam and Microsoft Store, and costs $29.99 or 1799 INR. Xbox Series X/S: Available for $29.99 or 2499 INR.

The Deluxe Edition offers numerous bonus cosmetic additions (Image via Bethesda)

The Deluxe edition of the game will cost an additional $9.99 or 599 INR, and includes the following:

Two extra Chai outfits

The base game

7 bonus t-shirts for Chai

808-Themed guitar skin

808 alternate skin

A Gears starter pack with 20,000 gears to unlock skills and upgrades in-game. It should be noted that gears are available to obTain in-game and are not directly purchaseable with real-world money.

What is Hi-Fi Rush about?

Hi-Fi Rush is the latest entry from Bethesda Softworks and Tango Gameworks, following game protagonist Chai leading a rebel army against an evil tech megacorporation, in a stylized cel-shaded world.

Players take part in delightful rhythmic combat, where hack-and-slash combines with platforming and musical beats.

The game includes tracks from Nine Inch Nails, The Prodigy, The Joy Formidable among others, as well as original music to deliver the best beats possible in any battle.

The game was first revealed on January 25, 2023 during the Xbox Developer Direct. It was simultaneously launched for both PC and Xbox Series X/S to a very positive initial reception.

Poll : 0 votes