Fact Check: Will Overwatch 2 replace original game?

Gamers' curiosity has been increasing about Overwatch 2 as greater information gets revealed with time. Of course, the upcoming title has been in the making for a long time, but it's only in 2022 that Blizzard has started providing the opportunity for players to test what's being made.

More importantly, it has now appeared that the upcoming sequel will replace the first game released in 2016.

Overwatch truly changed the hero-shooter genre as fans got something unique. The emphasis on the heroes' abilities and blending it with team play allowed the title lots of traction.

That said, Overwatch 2 will retain some iconic characteristics from the first game. Blizzard's plans, however, seem to revolve around adopting a new formula altogether.

Overwatch 2 developers hand out important information on Reddit about plans

Earlier on June 23, a set of developers from Blizzard who are actively working on Overwatch 2 opened a "Ask Me Anything" thread. Naturally, there were many questions in the subreddit as players have been anxious about gaining new information.

Among the several important questions, Reddit user u/playerDbD asked for clarification about the "Early Access" status of the upcoming game. The user also added if the original Overwatch will be shut down once the sequel releases.

In response, game director Aaron Keller responded that the forthcoming title would replace the live service of the first one.

"We're using the term Early Access to indicate that this is just the start of many new things coming to the game. We're launching with new heroes, maps, and features, but more of these are coming seasonally – every nine weeks. We recently released a roadmap detailing some of this content, with a new hero in Seasons 1 and 2 and a new map in Season 2. Additionally, larger pieces of the game that have always been a part of the vision for OW2 will be released as part of the live service, including the launch of the PvE Campaign next year. When OW2 launches on October 4, it will be a replacement for the current Live Service."

While this response is open for interpretation, it mostly seems that Overwatch 2 will replace the first game. While the end of the live service doesn't necessarily mean that Part 1 will shut down, it indirectly hints at the same.

With the closure of the live service, Overwatch will essentially run on life support, and it's pretty clear that the development will shift to the new release. Hence, while Overwatch might exist, it's safe to assume at this point that it will be replaced effectively by its successor.

This will also mean the end of specific features that were a staple of the first game. Modes like 6v6 will be replaced by 5v5, although a special mode later down the line can't be ruled out yet.

However, once October arrives, Overwatch 2 seems to be the only title that will "truly" exist.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far