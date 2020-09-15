Regardless of the game being CS:GO, everyone hates playing with cheaters. It's one thing to use cheats in a single-player game, but in any game like CS:GO where there are plenty of other opposing players, cheats are something universally frowned upon.

In general, the use of cheats ruins the experience for others and tarnishes the integrity of any competitive games in CS:GO. No matter how much people dislike cheaters, there will always be players who bypass the Anti-Cheat software and abuse cheats in games like CS:GO. So one player has taken it into his hands to push back against cheaters for our entertainment.

Fake cheat software in CS:GO tricks cheaters

In a video from YouTuber ScriptKid, a fake cheat software was put on display for everyone else to see. ScriptKid came up with his own plan to lure cheating CS:GO players into downloading his fake cheat software. ScriptKid displays comments before going over his plan and says:

I've decided to continue the fight against cheaters, and this time, I'm going to take revenge on cheaters in the game Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

The plan started with the fake cheat software being created for CS:GO, which punishes them in a plethora of ways for other plays to laugh at in game. The software also sends ScriptKid the match replays of the cheaters for him to view and use.

Next, ScriptKid created a website specifically for the fake CS:GO cheat, which he named CS:GO Reaper. It was designed to fake cheaters out and convince them of the legitimacy of the software. ScriptKid even spends over 600 USD in order to have his site appear on Google with priority for cheaters to find.

The site ends up getting plenty of traffic and thousands of cheaters end up downloading the fake cheat. All those cheaters have their match replays sent to ScriptKid and the rest of the video is a montage of all the ways in which cheaters fell victim to their own ways.

(Image Credit: YouTube ScriptKid)

There were a ton of ways that the cheaters could be sabotaged in game. The first one we are shown is a player attempting to throw a molotov. When they go to throw it, the molotov lands at their feet and their key binds are swapped briefly so they essentially burn. The next was cancelling the bomb defuse or plant for the cheater at the last second and playing the audio anyway to confuse them.

ScriptKid made a video like this in the past when he made a similar software with replays for cheaters in PUBG. Check out the full video here: