Falco vs Dreki in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two pets

Free Fire pets not only act as companions for players on the virtual battleground, but they also have special abilities that can help their owners overcome their opponents in a match.

Garena recently introduced a new pet named Dreki to Free Fire. Dreki is now available in the Dreki Top Up event, where players can obtain it by topping up 300 diamonds.

This article compares Dreki to a popular pet in Free Fire, Falco, to determine which is a better one to use in the game.

Assessing the abilities of Dreki and Falco in Free Fire

Dreki

Dreki in Free Fire

Dreki has a special ability called Dragon Glare. At its basic level, this ability can detect opponents who are using medkits within a 10m radius. It only lasts for 3 seconds.

At t pet level 7 and skill level 3, Dragon Glare can detect opponents who are using medkits within a 30m radius. The effects of the ability last for five seconds.

Falco

Falco in Garena Free Fire

Falco has an ability called Skyline Spree. At its base level, this ability offers a 15% increase in gliding speed and a 25% increase in diving speed after the player's parachute opens. These effects will be applied to the whole team.

At its maximum level (skill level 3), Skyline Spree will increase the gliding speed by 45%. Meanwhile, the diving speed will increase by 50%.

Verdict

Both Dreki and Falco have useful abilities in Free Fire.

Falco's ability to increase gliding and diving speed while landing is useful for players who want to pick early fights. It can also help them gather loot faster than their opponents since they will land on the battleground first.

Falco's ability, on the other hand, is ideal for aggressive players who are looking to register higher kill counts. The ability can help players easily locate enemies who are hiding around them (and using medkits). They can then catch them off-guard and kill them.

Having said that, since Falco's ability is restricted to diving from the plane, Dreki is a more suitable choice on the battleground as its ability can be used throughout a match.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the opinion of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other depends on an individual's playing style.

