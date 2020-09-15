Fall Guys 1.07 update: Patch notes, Big Yeetus, and more

One of the hottest games on the internet currently is Mediatonic's Fall Guys, which just received one of its biggest updates so far.
Ever since it' launched in August, Fall Guys has skyrocketed to the top of the charts and has taken the gaming world by storm. From it's tiny-sized protagonists to a fast-paced and colourful world of unabashed fun, the bean-shaped characters seem to be sitting comfortably atop the battle royale mountain.
In one of the most significant updates since it's launch, Fall Guys has introduced a slew of exciting new changes:
From bug fixes to adopting Epic Games' anti-cheat software, several new and exciting features have been added in-game.
The Fall Guys mid-season update
Promising truckloads of more obstacle-course mayhem, Fall Guys has introduced the following new features in-game:
- Round Variations: The Blunderdome has received a makeover, as several new variations to each round have been added in-game. New obstacles, frenetic rotations, and tumbling fruit have made their way into the game, as players will completely be taken by surprise.
- Big Yeetus arrives: For a long time, the presence of a colourful and daunting hammer has been teased, and with the latest update, the hammer, known as Big Yeetus, has officially made its way in-game.
- Anti-cheat and stability: From a new anti-cheating system on PCs to improved stability on the PS4, Fall Guys has addressed ailing concerns as it attempts to ensure a wholesome gaming experience.
Check out some of the other exciting new additions in the latest Fall Guys update:
With a plethora of fresh features, players will actively be looking to join the mayhem and try to escape/manipulate Big Yeetus's wrath.