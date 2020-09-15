Fall Guys 1.07 update: Patch notes, Big Yeetus, and more

One of the hottest games on the internet currently is Mediatonic's Fall Guys, which just received one of its biggest updates so far.

Ever since it' launched in August, Fall Guys has skyrocketed to the top of the charts and has taken the gaming world by storm. From it's tiny-sized protagonists to a fast-paced and colourful world of unabashed fun, the bean-shaped characters seem to be sitting comfortably atop the battle royale mountain.

In one of the most significant updates since it's launch, Fall Guys has introduced a slew of exciting new changes:

BIG YEETUS & ANTI-CHEATUS is now live!



Surely that's worth a retweetus? pic.twitter.com/xcBOG4b5f3 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 15, 2020

From bug fixes to adopting Epic Games' anti-cheat software, several new and exciting features have been added in-game.

Also read: Fall Guys Season 2: All the new maps coming to the game

The Fall Guys mid-season update

Promising truckloads of more obstacle-course mayhem, Fall Guys has introduced the following new features in-game:

Round Variations : The Blunderdome has received a makeover, as several new variations to each round have been added in-game. New obstacles, frenetic rotations, and tumbling fruit have made their way into the game, as players will completely be taken by surprise.

: The Blunderdome has received a makeover, as several new variations to each round have been added in-game. New obstacles, frenetic rotations, and tumbling fruit have made their way into the game, as players will completely be taken by surprise. Big Yeetus arrives: For a long time, the presence of a colourful and daunting hammer has been teased, and with the latest update, the hammer, known as Big Yeetus, has officially made its way in-game.

Advertisement

Proud of you all for getting our large son, Big Yeetus, trending again pic.twitter.com/ff8WyKvuip — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 15, 2020

Anti-cheat and stability: From a new anti-cheating system on PCs to improved stability on the PS4, Fall Guys has addressed ailing concerns as it attempts to ensure a wholesome gaming experience.

PATCH NOTES:



[PC] Our new anti-cheating system for PC is now in!



[PC] Added ability to bind game actions to mouse buttons



[PS4] Improved stability when creating parties on PS4 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 15, 2020

Check out some of the other exciting new additions in the latest Fall Guys update:

Objects in certain rounds will now have dynamic variations from one playthrough to the next, including new objects entirely. We plan to expand this system in the future to more rounds.



[B I G Y E E T U S] — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 15, 2020

Improved stability when progressing from one round to another, there should be less disconnections in the qualification screen and round loading now.



Bug fixes in levels, spectator mode and improved resilience when network errors occur. — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 15, 2020

Fall Ball timer down to 120 seconds from 150



Lowered Min Player Counts for some levels to increase round variety — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 15, 2020

With a plethora of fresh features, players will actively be looking to join the mayhem and try to escape/manipulate Big Yeetus's wrath.