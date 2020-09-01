Fall Guys: Ninja and MrBeast set to receive their skin after successfully raising $1 million

We recently talked about a new Fall Guys initiative called the ‘Battle of the Brands’. The idea was to encourage brands to donate money for a special cause, in exchange for exclusive Fall Guys’ skins. To win the Battle, brands had to raise money for the UK based charity SpecialEffect, which works to help gamers who have physical disabilities.

Initially, Aim Lab had announced that it was coming together with Ninja and G2 Esports to raise money for the same. The idea was to donate about $500,000. However, we saw some people not being happy with Ninja’s initiative, as they threatened to uninstall the game if Ninja got his Fall Guys skin.

However, it now appears that Ninja is all set to get his own skin in the game.

Fall Guys: Ninja and MrBeast to receive their in-game skin

As the competition progressed, people on Twitter could hardly come to terms with the confidence Ninja’s contingent had. Others rode the wave and offered to create designs that could be used for the skin(s).

This actually looks pretty fly! Skin design by @HoggysArt 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uBi3qnuIAu — Aim Lab (@aimlab) August 31, 2020

It appeared as though a donation of $500,000 would prove to be enough to win the competition. As it turned out, Ninja posted the following last night. As you can see, Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, who is known for his random million-dollar donations that he sometimes did, joined the contingent and they decided to double their bid!

Been thinking... since it is for charity and the goal IS to raise as much as possible for @SpecialEffect ive decided to team up with @G2esports @MrBeastYT and @aimlab for a combined donation of $1,000,000 for the @FallGuysGame bid! — Ninja (@Ninja) August 31, 2020

The G2 Esports Twitter account also got into the act, and posted the following within an hour of Ninja’s tweet.

Me and the boys about to drop $1 Million for charity pic.twitter.com/BZf95ie1Ox — G2 Esports 👑 (@G2esports) August 31, 2020

Fall Guys appreciated the effort, and thanked them for their last-minute attempt to increase the bid.

This was followed by a SpecialEffect ‘Thank you’ message which they posted on Twitter.

Unbelievable! THANK YOU to the winners @aimlab, @G2esports, @MrBeastYT, @Ninja & everyone who bid, and to @FallGuysGame for making it all possible. Your generosity will enable us to continue making gaming dreams come true for people with physical disabilities around the world!💙 https://t.co/cBKDIBwN4p pic.twitter.com/HD16H07BML — SpecialEffect (@SpecialEffect) August 31, 2020

Soon, we saw the Fall Guys account confirm the announcement, as they formerly promised four themed skins to the four ‘brands’ in question.

Raising $1 million for @SpecialEffect will have such an INCREDIBLE impact!



We'll now sort out the donations while our artists start to collab with the winners on their skins!



YES! We will include 4 costumes as a special thank you to the amazing people that made this possible ♥️ — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 31, 2020

Both Aim Lab and Ninja were incredibly happy with the news. The former posted the fallowing Paul Rudd clip to explain how they felt.

Me and the gang realizing that we've got a skin each in @FallGuysGame 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ORb336Kf9h — Aim Lab (@aimlab) August 31, 2020

Ninja too posted on Twitter, and was thankful for the opportunity and to the people who joined him in the effort. You can see the clip below.