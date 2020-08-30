Richard Tyler Blevins, better known worldwide as just ‘Ninja’, is probably the most popular Fortnite related streamer in the world. He began his career as a Halo player and streamer back in 2010, and garnered mild attention in local gaming tournaments. Of late, he has been playing and streaming the new Battle Royale game, Fall Guys Ultimate Knockdown.

It was only towards 2017, with Fortnite’s sudden rise in popularity that 'Ninja' truly became a global icon. He was quite literally the first Fortnite ‘icon’, and had his own skin and back bling released in January 2020.

Lately however, Ninja has been vocal about quite a few basic issues that still plague Fortnite. As a result, he has spent a considerable amount of time playing other games such as Valorant and of course, Fall Guys.

On the 17th of August, the official Fall Guys Twitter account posted the following.

🔥 BATTLE OF THE BRANDS 🔥



The thirst from brands has been unreal... so we're turning it into something positive!



Prize: Your brand inside Fall Guys as a costume!



👉 To enter:

Reply to this tweet with the highest amount of money you would be willing to donate to @SpecialEffect — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 17, 2020

‘The Battle of the Brands’ allows individual brands to have their own in-game costume. To do so, they had to raise donations for SpecialEffect, a UK based Charity which aims to level the playing field for gamers with physical disabilities.

However, certain players had a rather terrible reaction to Ninja’s attempts to win the ‘Battle of the Brands’, which in spite of its name is an effort to raise money and awareness for a noble cause.

Fall Guys: Players threaten to uninstall if Ninja gets his own skin

As it turns out, AimLab announced that it was coming together with Ninja to raise money for the cause. As you can see, they appeared rather confident about winning the ‘Battle’, and the announcement was made in the form of a ‘Spoiler Alert’.

Spoiler Alert! Fall Guys Season 2!!



Ninja, G2 and Aim Lab get their own characters and live happily ever after in a beany universe 💚 pic.twitter.com/9AX1ludtJ0 — Aim Lab (@aimlab) August 27, 2020

Since then, we saw the bid being raised to a whopping $500,000, while the design of the skin itself was interesting, to say the least.

OHHHHHHH!!!!



We're just about to jump on a stream but a new bid has come in!!!



$500k team up between @aimlab and @Ninja



HALF A MILLION - INCREDIBLE!



Context:https://t.co/JWm7rbsS83 https://t.co/ANWGkLbK7D — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 28, 2020

Now, with only two days left for the competition, Ninja explained and thanked Fall Guys’ developers for creating the ‘amazing’ opportunity, termed the use of their platform as inspirational, and called them Social Media geniuses.

Raising as much as we can for @SpecialEffect and just want to give a massive shoutout to @FallGuysGame for creating such an amazing opportunity, none of this would be possible without their inspirational use of their platform, and social media genius. https://t.co/flP5CSztN0 — Ninja (@Ninja) August 28, 2020

As heartwarming as the overall exchange was, certain Fall Guys players were not happy with the possibility of Ninja getting his own skin. A twitter user threatened to uninstall the game if it actually happened, something Ninja replied to himself, as you can see below.

Imagine uninstalling a game because a skin was added from that person donating hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity. https://t.co/Y5C5pP1cpk — Ninja (@Ninja) August 27, 2020

As he pointed out, the random Fall Guys player totally disregarded the many positives of the entire initiative, and ended up embarrassing himself, really.

Other users on Twitter consoled Ninja, and told him that he should focus on the positive side of things. As one user pointed out, it is no secret that quite a few Twitter users use the platform to spread negativity about some obviously positive things.

Of course, while it is sad to see somebody reacting in such a shallow manner, most people on Twitter congratulated Ninja, and praised him for the initiative.