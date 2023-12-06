Fall Guys Power Party update brings Power-Ups, Discovery menu, new obstacles, and more

Fall Guys' latest Power Party update is jam-packed with refreshing new content, kicking off the holiday season. From a plethora of new Power-Ups like the Bean Ball to obstacle courses and even a dedicated Discovery menu, there are plenty of exciting new features and surprises awaiting players with the latest Power Party update.

The Power Party update not only focuses on new game modes and obstacle courses but also on the Fall Guys' robust builder mode. The upcoming Discovery menu is among the many things that fans and the community surrounding the game have been asking for months.

The builder mode also receives a ton of additional quality-of-life improvements to make it easier for players to hop into custom player-made rounds. From the newly added Power-Ups to the Discovery menu, here's everything you need to know about Fall Guys' latest Power Party update.

What to expect from Fall Guys' Power Party update?

The new Power Party update in Fall Guys adds a bunch of new features. While most of these are centered around the builder mode, the update also adds new Power-Ups to the game. The first of these new Power-Ups is the Bean Ball, which allows players to curl up into "zoomy little balls" for a short period, allowing them to roll around the arena at fast speeds.

The Creative Round Discovery has also received a major facelift, making it much easier for players to quickly sort and find custom-made Rounds without having to wait around too long. The Discovery menu added with the update will be in beta, with developer Mediatonic continually improving the system, making it much more intuitive for players.

Apart from the Discovery menu, the Power Party update also includes new builder mode features like object scaling, allowing players to scale obstacles and course elements to their desired dimensions. There's also the newly added Drawbridge, as well as the Quarter-Pipe feature added to Fall Guys Creative.

Lastly, much like any other major title update, the Power Party update includes new cosmetic rewards as part of the Winter Blunderland Fame Pass. The new cosmetics will be available starting December 12, 2023, until January 15, 2024. Here's a list of all the new cosmetics added with the Power Party update:

Winter Red Panda Costume

Gingerbread Costume

Llama Charmer Costume

Koala Knitwear Costume

Santa Samurai Costume

Fabulously Festive Hat Wearable

Xmas Wreath Belt

Cosy Cocoa Costume

There's also the new Figure Skating emote and celebration that you can unlock via the Winter Blunderland Fame Pass.

Fall Guys is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC (via Epic Games Store).